There's a newJackass on the way.

A fourth Jackass film will be released in 2021, Paramount has announced, with other details about the film -- and its cast -- under wraps. The movie marks the first Jackass film since castmember Ryan Dunn was killed in a car crash in 2011. He was 34.

Jackass, created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, first aired as a reality show on MTV in 2000. The first film, Jackass: The Movie, was released in 2002, with Jackass Number Two hitting theaters in 2006. Jackass 3D premiered in 2010, followed by Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, in 2013.

In a July interview with Loudwire, Steve "Steve-O" Glover opened up about the possibility of another Jackass film, revealing that he thought it came down to whether Knoxville, Tremaine and Jonze were interested in doing it, as well as whether everyone in the cast were able to come together for the project.

"We're approaching the 20th anniversary of when Jackass first appeared on MTV, and I do know that there's an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way," he said.

Jackass 4 will hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

