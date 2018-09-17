The story continues for the magical Mary Poppins -- more than 50 years later!

With the debut of the full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, fans of the flawless English nanny are getting a first look at some of the film's sure-to-be iconic musical sequences, along with a beautiful mix of live action and animation, reminiscent of the 1964 Disney classic starring Julie Andrews.

Set in Depression-era London, the highly anticipated sequel stars Emily Blunt as the quintessential caretaker, who has returned with her airborne umbrellas and spoonfuls of sugar 25 years later to assist the next generation of the Banks family after they suffer a personal loss.

"You seem hardly to have aged at all," Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) tells Poppins upon her kismet arrival.

Her reply in typical matter-of-fact Poppins fashion: "Really? One never discusses a woman’s age, Michael. Would've thought I'd taught you better.”

The trailer then cuts to footage of the wondrous nanny bringing Banks’ three children -- Annabel, Georgie, and John -- on magical adventures joined by her friend Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), an optimistic street lamplighter.

Miranda also shared the official poster on Monday morning.

"Do you fancy seeing the poster?" asked the famed Hamilton creator.

Blunt, 35, shared with ET that the flying sequence was especially challenging, joking that she thought she "was going to die."

"I'm not amazing with heights and it was one of those things where they kind of [get] you up there and there's the moment before they bring you down for the shot, and it seems like that moment extends for a forever time frame," she said. "You're so high that if you look out you're higher than the trees and you look down. ... But it was an incredible moment, you know. Very disarming."

The 35-year-old actress also told ET that viewers can expect an epic dance routine in the movie, which will feature several all-new musical numbers.

“There's a huge dance number, which was slightly intimidating for me,” she said. “I think I did all right. I mean, we did it 55,000 times, so I hope they got something.”

Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angelia Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters, hits theaters on Dec. 19.

