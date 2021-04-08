Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Movie theaters may be open -- or in the process of opening -- but many studios are still releasing major motion pictures straight to your living room through streaming services and video on demand. Add-in the amount of incredible originals being produced by and for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, you have a lot of great new digital releases that you can stream from the comfort of your home right now.

This list includes the most exciting new releases available to stream, with movies starring A-list actors such as Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Tom Holland, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Alexander Skarsgård, Daisy Ridley and more.

If you want to watch the best new releases of 2021 on-demand, as well as 2020 movies that are just now hitting streaming services, keep reading below.

Chaos Walking (April 2)

Chaos Walking is a dystopian action film that stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen. It's about a young man living in a world without women. When one crash lands on his planet, he strives to return her to safety. The film opened in theaters March 5 and became available to rent on VOD April 2.

Chaos Walking Lionsgate Chaos Walking Watch Now

Shiva Baby (April 2)

Shiva Baby tells the story of an aimless Jewish bisexual attending Shiva with her family, ex-girlfriend, and sugar daddy. The film takes place mostly in real-time and is being praised for its adept direction and hilarious performances. It currently holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shiva Baby Utopia Shiva Baby Watch Now

Godzilla vs. Kong (March 31)

Want to see a good fight? Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film of Legendary’s MonsterVerse after Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. The combo monster film stars an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Ogri, Eiza González and Kyle Chandler. It became available to stream with an HBO Max subscription on March 31, the same day as its theatrical release.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (March 18)

The long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League is here, and the fans love it! The recut superhero epic has a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and an unbelievable 96% audience score. It was released March 18 on HBO Max and features an all-star cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane and J.K. Simmons.

Cherry (March 12)

Cherry is a crime drama from the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame starring Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. It tells the story of a young veteran who robs banks to cover the costs of his opioid addiction. Ciara Bravo and Jack Reynor round out the film that is available on Apple TV+.

Cherry Apple TV+ Cherry Watch Now

Boogie (March 5)

Boogie is a basketball drama written and directed by Eddie Huang, whose memoir inspired the television series Fresh Off the Boat. It tells the story of a talented up-and-coming basketball player in Queens, New York who must decide whether to pursue academia or his NBA dreams amidst pressure from his parents. The film stars Taylor Takahashi and Taylour Paige.

Boogie Focus Features Boogie Watch Now

Coming 2 America (March 5)

Coming 2 America arrived on Amazon 33 years after the original. The Eddie Murphy comedy film follows King Akeem as he returns to America to find his long-lost son and future heir. Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones also star.

Boss Level (March 5)

Boss Level is a science fiction action movie about a retired special forces officer attempting to survive an endless time loop. Each time he gets a little closer to defeating his adversary before being killed and waking up at the start. The film stars Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

Boss Level Hulu Boss Level Watch Now

Raya and The Last Dragon (March 5)

Disney’s first original animated adventure since Moana is here! Raya and The Last Dragon tells the story of a warrior princess and the last dragon fighting to save her homeworld. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh and Alan Tudyk.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run (March 4)

Paramount+ arrived March 4 and brought with it the latest SpongeBob movie. In this computer-generated animated film, SpongeBob and Patrick must save Gary the Snail after he is kidnapped by King Poseidon. Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and Keanu Reeves are among the celebrities that join the voice cast for this Certified Fresh adventure comedy. You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (February 12)

The writing team that brought you the Oscar-nominated screenplay Bridesmaids return to star in this whacky, irreverent, no-holds-barred comedy available for rent on Amazon. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star as two lifelong Midwesterners who go for a glamorous vacation in Vista Del Mar and get caught up in an evil plot. Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. also star.

