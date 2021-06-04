Movie theaters may be open, but many studios are still releasing major motion pictures straight to your living room through streaming services and video on demand. Add in the amount of incredible originals being produced by and for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, you have a lot of great new digital releases that you can stream from the comfort of your home right now.

This list includes the most exciting new releases available to stream, with movies starring A-list actors such as Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Tom Holland, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Alexander Skarsgård, Daisy Ridley, Michael B. Jordan and more.

If you want to watch the best new releases of 2021 on-demand, as well as 2020 movies that are just now hitting streaming services, keep reading below.

The Courier (June 1)

The Courier is a spy film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman who is recruited by MI6 and the CIA to help them dismantle the Soviet nuclear program. It is based on a true story and holds an immaculate 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cruella (May 28)

Cruella is a live-action Disney film starring Emma Stone that follows the origin story of the public enemy No. 1 of Dalmatians everywhere. The film is currently in theaters and available through premier access on Disney+.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (May 14)

Angelina Jolie is back in this neo-Western directed by the writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water. It follows a smokejumper as she protects a murder witness pursued by assassins in the Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, a growing forest fire threatens to take them all. Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Baby Driver) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) also star.

Wrath of Man (May 7)

From the director of Snatch and the recent Sherlock Holmes’ films comes Wrath of Man, a high-octane action-thriller starring Jason Statham. The film follows H, a crime boss who goes undercover as a cash truck driver in Los Angeles to avenge the death of his son.

Without Remorse (April 30)

Without Remorse is an action thriller that tells the origin story of one Tom Clancy’s most popular characters -- John Clark (real name John Kelly). Michael B. Jordan stars in the lead on a mission to avenge his dead wife, only to discover his part in a larger conspiracy. Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Luke Mitchell also star.

Together Together (April 23)

Together Together is a poignant comedy about the developing friendship between a lonely man and his surrogate mother while she is pregnant. It stars Ed Helms and one of comedy’s greatest rising stars, Patti Harrison (Shrill, I Think You Should Leave). It holds a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and also features Tig Notaro and Nora Dunn.

Monday (April 16)

Do you love Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Check him out in this steamy independent romance about two people that fall in love on a hot summer night in Greece. Irish actor Denise Gough and Dominique Tipper (The Expanse) also star.

Mortal Kombat (April 16)

Moooorrttalllll Kommmbaattt! The reboot of the martial arts franchise follows MMA fighter Cole Young as he joins up with the champions of Earth to stave off the invading Outworld fighters. The ensemble cast that features your favorite characters from the video game is lead by Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson.

Nobody (April 16)

Nobody is a gritty action thriller that stars Bob Odenkirk, need I say more? It tells the story of a seemingly ordinary family man who becomes the target of a drug kingpin after helping a woman who was harassed by his men. The film is certified fresh and has a whopping 94% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chaos Walking (April 2)

Chaos Walking is a dystopian action film that stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen. It's about a young man living in a world without women. When one crash lands on his planet, he strives to return her to safety. The film opened in theaters March 5 and became available to rent on VOD April 2.

Shiva Baby (April 2)

Shiva Baby tells the story of an aimless Jewish bisexual attending Shiva with her family, ex-girlfriend, and sugar daddy. The film takes place mostly in real-time and is being praised for its adept direction and hilarious performances. It currently holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Godzilla vs. Kong (March 31)

Want to see a good fight? Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film of Legendary’s MonsterVerse after Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. The combo monster film stars an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Ogri, Eiza González and Kyle Chandler. It became available to stream with an HBO Max subscription on March 31, the same day as its theatrical release.

The Father (March 26)

The Father tells the simple story of an aging man who refuses help from his daughter despite his progressing memory loss. The premise is realized with a unique film structure and world-class acting performances from Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman. Hopkins went on to win his second Academy Award for his role in the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (March 18)

The long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League is here, and the fans love it! The recut superhero epic has a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and an unbelievable 96% audience score. It was released March 18 on HBO Max and features an all-star cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane and J.K. Simmons.

Cherry (March 12)

Cherry is a crime drama from the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame starring Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. It tells the story of a young veteran who robs banks to cover the costs of his opioid addiction. Ciara Bravo and Jack Reynor round out the film that is available on Apple TV+.

Boogie (March 5)

Boogie is a basketball drama written and directed by Eddie Huang, whose memoir inspired the television seriesFresh Off the Boat. It tells the story of a talented up-and-coming basketball player in Queens, New York who must decide whether to pursue academia or his NBA dreams amidst pressure from his parents. The film stars Taylor Takahashi and Taylour Paige.

Coming 2 America (March 5)

Coming 2 America arrived on Amazon 33 years after the original. The Eddie Murphy comedy film follows King Akeem as he returns to America to find his long-lost son and future heir. Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones also star.

Boss Level (March 5)

Boss Level is a science fiction action movie about a retired special forces officer attempting to survive an endless time loop. Each time he gets a little closer to defeating his adversary before being killed and waking up at the start. The film stars Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.

Raya and The Last Dragon (March 5)

Disney’s first original animated adventure since Moana is here! Raya and The Last Dragon tells the story of a warrior princess and the last dragon fighting to save her homeworld. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh and Alan Tudyk.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run (March 4)

Paramount+ arrived March 4 and brought with it the latest SpongeBob movie. In this computer-generated animated film, SpongeBob and Patrick must save Gary the Snail after he is kidnapped by King Poseidon. Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and Keanu Reeves are among the celebrities that join the voice cast for this Certified Fresh adventure comedy. You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (February 12)

The writing team that brought you the Oscar-nominated screenplay Bridesmaids return to star in this whacky, irreverent, no-holds-barred comedy available for rent on Amazon. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star as two lifelong Midwesterners who go for a glamorous vacation in Vista Del Mar and get caught up in an evil plot. Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. also star.

