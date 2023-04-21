Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with his new single, "Boat," the second single from his upcoming album, Subtract (his first, "Eyes Closed," came out last month). Foo Fighters also join this week's lineup with their new song, "Rescued," a peek at the upcoming But Here We Are, their first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The press release referred to the single and its album as "a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured."

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Boat" – Ed Sheeran



Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Double Fantasy" -- The Weeknd feat Future

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Rescued" – Foo Fighters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You Oughta Know" -- Alanis Morissette feat Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade

Stream it: Spotify



D-DAY – Suga / Agust D

Stream it: Apple

"I Should Have Married You" – Old Dominion

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Praising You" – Rita Ora feat Fatboy Slim

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Alone" – Kim Petras feat Nicki Minaj

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Up & Down" – The Chainsmokers feat 347aidan

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Slow" – Jackson Wang feat Ciara

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Satellite" – Bebe Rexha feat Snoop Dogg

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Monsters" – Dave Matthews Band

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?" – The Kid LAROI

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Drive – Tiësto

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Chinatown" – Jharrel Jerome

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Worth It" – Colbie Caillat

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"High Life" – Buju Banton feat Snoop Dogg

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"$WISH" – Vic Mensa feat Chance The Rapper & G-Eazy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hey God" – John Mellencamp

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Life Upside Down – Morgan Evans

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"True Love" – Christine and the Queens feat 070 Shake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hold On" – Luke Grimes

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Perfume – NCT DOJAEJUNG

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Comeback" -- dba James

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Mr. Police" – IDK

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"So Happy" – Levi Evans

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"La Falta Que Me Haces" – Natti Natasha

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Fake It" -- Callisto feat Kellin Quinn

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"That’s Why We Fight" – Ella Langley feat Koe Wetzel

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Guilty – Loren Gray

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Hear Your Voice" – Loren Allred

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"El Rey Del Timbal" A Tribute to Tito Puente – Sheila E. feat Gilberto Santa Rosa

