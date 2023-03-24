New Music Friday March 24: Ed Sheeran, Rosalía, Luke Combs and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with his new single, "Eyes Closed," a first taste of his upcoming album, Subtract, out May 5. Ellie Goulding, Luke Combs, Billy Porter and BTS' Jimin also join the group of releases with several new songs and albums between them.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Eyes Closed" – Ed Sheeran
"By the End of the Night" – Ellie Goulding
Gettin' Old – Luke Combs
"Baby Was A Dancer" – Billy Porter
FACE – Jimin
"SunKissing" – Hailee Steinfeld
RR – ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro
So Much (For) Stardust – Fall Out Boy
"Heart Attack (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato
"Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)" – Shania Twain
"Diablo, Que Chimba" – Maluma & Anuel AA
"Trees We’ll Never See" – Amy Grant
29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) – Carly Pearce
"Beatbox" – NCT Dream
"1-800-Bad-Bxtch" – Saucy Santana
"Hey, Mickey!" remix – Baby Tate & Saweetie
"Dead To The World" – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
"Five Three" – Max Drazen
"I'M THAT B***" – BIA feat Timbaland
Put Up a Fight – LØREN
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"Smoke" -- Victoria Monét feat Lucky Daye
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"If I’m Gonna Die" – Nat & Alex Wolff
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"Tighten It Up" – DRAMA
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
LA VIDA ES UNA – Myke Towers
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"Spice Marley" – Spice
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"45" -- dba James
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
"Soweto" – Victony with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
Dark Corners and Alchemy – mehro
Stream it:Apple / Spotify
