'The Voice': Season 23's First Battle Between Sorelle and Manasseh Simone Leaves the Coaches Stunned
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Inside the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Security Will Be on Set f…
Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Won't Speak Out About Selena Gomez …
Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix Speak Out Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Ru…
Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay After…
Chris Martin’s Diet Goes Viral Following News of Gwyneth Paltrow…
'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for ‘Hurtful’ 'M…
Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Contacted Her Amid Rumored Feud
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Shakira Seemingly Throws a Dig at Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend Clar…
Selena Gomez Gives Insight Into ‘Worst Possible Heartbreak’ and …
Why Blac Chyna Is Going Back to Her Legal Name
Kylie Jenner Doing ‘Her Own Thing’ and Wants to Stay ‘Drama Free…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
'Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix for …
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out About Tom Brady in First Post-Divorce…
It's time for the Battle Rounds on season 23 of The Voice!
The Battles kick off Monday night, but the NBC singing competition shared a sneak peek on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of Chance the Rapper's very first Battle.
Chance picks an interesting pairing, pitting Manasseh Samone against sister trio Sorelle on Adele's "Someone Like You," but it turns out the first-time coach has more than a few tricks up his sleeve.
From start to finish, the coaches are blown away by the entire collaboration, from Manasseh's impressive runs to Sorelle's super-tight, pitch-perfect harmonies.
"No one's heard that song like that," Kelly Clarkson marvels, the first of the coaches to praise Chance's impressive vocal arrangement. She gives the edge to Manasseh, telling the singer, "You're the reason this show exists."
Niall Horan and Blake Shelton both give their slight preference to Sorelle, however, praising the sisters' harmonies for sounding as perfect as a recording.
"It's almost hard to believe that was live," Blake praises, with Niall agreeing, "You would struggle to get a record to even mix that well."
As for their coach, Chance is faced with his first elimination of the season and couldn't have a tougher call to make.
"That was a masterful performance on both parts," he shares, calling Manasseh a "one of one," and praising Sorelle's poise and harmonics.
Watch the full Battle below and tune in Monday to see who wins!
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.
"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton Gets 'Shook Up' Over His Last 'Voice' Blind Audition
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Chance Tries to Avoid Kelly's 'Bad Side'
'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions!