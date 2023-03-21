'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Chance the Rapper Tries to Avoid Kelly Clarkson's 'Bad Side' (Exclusive)
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Husband Divorcing After 4…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Shares Message to Tom Sandoval Fo…
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
Watch Nick Lachey's Paparazzi Encounter That Reportedly Led Him …
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
The teams are filling up on season 23 of The Voice, but that didn't stop 20-year-old NariYella from getting a four-chair turn!
In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's Blind Auditions, the coaches are wowed by the young singer from Pennsylvania, who takes the stage with a powerful performance of "One Night Only" from Dreamgirls that has all four coaches clamoring for her to join their squad.
"You were so comfortable up there," Niall Horan marvels. "It felt like you've been doing it for years and years and years."
"It's actually shocking how powerful you are," Blake Shelton notes. "Anyone who can be that open and connected to the moment, those are the artists that make it all the way."
"That kind of passion is what it takes to win a show like this," Kelly Clarkson agrees.
When it comes to Chance the Rapper's turn, however, he takes a swing and a miss at the other coaches' musical theater knowledge.
"These folks don't even know that song, so..." he begins, before getting cut off by both Blake and Kelly. Blake, impressively, correctly names two former Dreamgirls stars, in Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday, but that's not enough for Kelly, who starts belting out the track.
"I've literally covered that song!" she retorts. "You don't know me!"
"I don't want to get on Kelly's bad side," Chance cringes, putting his hands in the air.
Watch NariYella's full audition below and tune in on Tuesday to see which team she picks!
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.
"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Impressive 4-Chair Turn Gets Help From Mom
'The Voice': Blake Pranks Kelly and Takes a Lie Detector Test
'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions!