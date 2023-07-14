Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Billie Eilish leads this week's releases with her track, "What Was I Made For," a new single from Barbie: The Album ahead of the Barbie film's release next week. Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rap, and BTS' Jung Kook also make waves with new songs this week, and Rita Ora impresses with her new album, You & I.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Seven" – Jung Kook of BTS feat Latto

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Overdrive" – Post Malone

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Save Me The Trouble" – Dan + Shay

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Talk Too Much" -- Reneé Rapp

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Get Up Kid" – Thirty Seconds to Mars

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato feat Slash

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Se Fue" – Anthony Ramos

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

You & I – Rita Ora

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Broke A Sweat" – Billy Porter

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Rush" – Troye Sivan

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"S91" – Karol G

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Nothing Compares To You" – Mickey Guyton feat Kane Brown

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Drink Water" – Jon Batiste feat Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"ICU (Remix)" – Coco Jones feat Justin Timberlake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet" – Brothers Osborne

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Hell Is A Teenage Girl – Nessa Barrett

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

222 – Lil Tjay

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Mirror – Lauren Spencer Smith

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Change Your Mind" – Alex Warren

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I DO" – (G)I-DLE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Million Little Bandaids" – Caroline Jones feat Zac Brown Band

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Quema" – Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Easy" -- Sofía Valdés

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"ghost in my guitar" – Alana Springsteen feat Chris Stapleton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Bad Times – Sam Haft

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Black Fins" – Ricky Montgomery

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Red Skies" – Until The Ribbon Breaks with La Pardo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sugar Mommy" – Crash Adams

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"What Do You Do?" – Jess Glynne

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Run" – Chloe Stroll

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I'm In Love" – Hailey Whitters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Where Do We Go From Here? – ASTN

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"like i do" – Nightly

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"A Good Thing" – Claud

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renaissance World Tour' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

See 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Star-Studded Soundtrack

Kelly Rowland Says Spoiling Beyoncé's Gender Reveal Was 'Worst Moment'

Billie Eilish on Which Barbie She Would Be and 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Related Gallery