New Music Friday July 14: Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rap and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Billie Eilish leads this week's releases with her track, "What Was I Made For," a new single from Barbie: The Album ahead of the Barbie film's release next week. Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rap, and BTS' Jung Kook also make waves with new songs this week, and Rita Ora impresses with her new album, You & I.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"Seven" – Jung Kook of BTS feat Latto
"Overdrive" – Post Malone
"Save Me The Trouble" – Dan + Shay
"Talk Too Much" -- Reneé Rapp
"Get Up Kid" – Thirty Seconds to Mars
"Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato feat Slash
"Se Fue" – Anthony Ramos
You & I – Rita Ora
"Broke A Sweat" – Billy Porter
"Rush" – Troye Sivan
"S91" – Karol G
"Nothing Compares To You" – Mickey Guyton feat Kane Brown
"Drink Water" – Jon Batiste feat Jon Bellion & Fireboy DML
"ICU (Remix)" – Coco Jones feat Justin Timberlake
"Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet" – Brothers Osborne
Hell Is A Teenage Girl – Nessa Barrett
222 – Lil Tjay
Mirror – Lauren Spencer Smith
"Change Your Mind" – Alex Warren
"I DO" – (G)I-DLE
"Million Little Bandaids" – Caroline Jones feat Zac Brown Band
"Quema" – Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma
"Easy" -- Sofía Valdés
"ghost in my guitar" – Alana Springsteen feat Chris Stapleton
Bad Times – Sam Haft
"Black Fins" – Ricky Montgomery
"Red Skies" – Until The Ribbon Breaks with La Pardo
"Sugar Mommy" – Crash Adams
"What Do You Do?" – Jess Glynne
"Run" – Chloe Stroll
"I'm In Love" – Hailey Whitters
Where Do We Go From Here? – ASTN
"like i do" – Nightly
"A Good Thing" – Claud
