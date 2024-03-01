Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Cardi B dropped a new freestyle, "Like What," with a music video directed by Offset, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Pharrell Williams on "Doctor (Work It Out)," and Kacey Musgraves shared the second single from her upcoming album, Deeper Well.

Plus, new music from Keith Urban, Chlöe, Kenny Chesney, J Balvin, Carly Pearce and more.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

"Doctor (Work It Out)" – Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus

"Like What (Freestyle)" – Cardi B

"Messed Up As Me" – Keith Urban

"Too Good to be True" – Kacey Musgraves

"FYS" – Chlöe

"Guilty Pleasure" – Kenny Chesney

"Triple S" – J Balvin feat, De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy

"hummingbird" – Carly Pearce

"Make A Baby" – Jesse McCartney feat. Yung Gravy

"Doing Better" – FLETCHER

"Von dutch" – Charli XCX

"stayinit" – Fred again… feat. Lil Yachty & Overmono

"Still Yours" – The Kid LAROI

"Slow Dance" – Scotty McCreery

"Lighter" – Galantis, David Guetta & 5 Seconds of Summer

"Overcompensate" – Twenty One Pilots

"Miss Me Too" – Griff

"Dizzy" – Olly Alexander

"The One (Pero No Como Yo)" – Carín León & Kane Brown

"2AM in London" – Morgan Wade

TAP – NCT’S TAEYONG

"I Don't Wanna Dance" – Charlotte Lawrence

BLIND – iann dior

GROWN – Peytan Porter

OUT OF THE BLUE – Brynn Cartelli

"Backseat Girl" – Isaac Dunbar

"Fur Elise" – Faouzia

"make a move" – dee holt

Across The Pond – JigJam

