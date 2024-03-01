Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Cardi B dropped a new freestyle, "Like What," with a music video directed by Offset, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Pharrell Williams on "Doctor (Work It Out)," and Kacey Musgraves shared the second single from her upcoming album, Deeper Well.
Plus, new music from Keith Urban, Chlöe, Kenny Chesney, J Balvin, Carly Pearce and more.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
"Doctor (Work It Out)" – Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Like What (Freestyle)" – Cardi B
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Messed Up As Me" – Keith Urban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Too Good to be True" – Kacey Musgraves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FYS" – Chlöe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Guilty Pleasure" – Kenny Chesney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Triple S" – J Balvin feat, De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"hummingbird" – Carly Pearce
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make A Baby" – Jesse McCartney feat. Yung Gravy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Doing Better" – FLETCHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Von dutch" – Charli XCX
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"stayinit" – Fred again… feat. Lil Yachty & Overmono
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Still Yours" – The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow Dance" – Scotty McCreery
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lighter" – Galantis, David Guetta & 5 Seconds of Summer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Overcompensate" – Twenty One Pilots
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Miss Me Too" – Griff
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dizzy" – Olly Alexander
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The One (Pero No Como Yo)" – Carín León & Kane Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"2AM in London" – Morgan Wade
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
TAP – NCT’S TAEYONG
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Don't Wanna Dance" – Charlotte Lawrence
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BLIND – iann dior
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
GROWN – Peytan Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
OUT OF THE BLUE – Brynn Cartelli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Backseat Girl" – Isaac Dunbar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fur Elise" – Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"make a move" – dee holt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Across The Pond – JigJam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
