Halsey is getting real about their health. The singer opened up about getting "back in diapers" after apparently undergoing a procedure amid an ongoing battle with endometriosis.

The 29-year-old, who uses she/they pronouns, posted a photo to their Instagram story this week, wearing striped pajamas and baring their abdomen to show three bandages. Peeking out from above the waistline of their PJs is a disposable undergarment.

"Back in diapers but at least they have little bows," Halsey captioned the image, drawing attention to the design details. She also thanked their doctor, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, for her "unparalleled care and brilliance."

In a follow-up post, Halsey added, "Endometriosis gang."

Halsey / Instagram

Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus and causes severe pain.

Halsey, who welcomed son Ender in 2021, previously opened up about their diagnosis in a 2018 episode of The Doctors. At the time, she revealed that she had already undergone multiple surgeries due to the condition and planned to have their eggs frozen.

"Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself," Halsey expressed. "Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel less of a woman. There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself."

"You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud. You don’t feel like there’s much hope," she continued. "And so, taking these measures, so that hopefully I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

Halsey attends the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. - Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The "Bad at Love" singer also recalled the moment that she found out she was pregnant several years ago and suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage.

"I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. And before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert," she shared. "And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease."

Halsey went on to welcome their first child, Ender, with then-boyfriend Alev Aydin. The former couple has since called it quits after three years together, and Halsey has most recently been linked to Victorious actor Avan Jogia.

RELATED CONTENT: