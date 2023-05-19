Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Kelly Clarkson lead this week's releases with her new single, "Favorite Kind of High," written by Clarkson along with Jesse Shatkin and Carly Rae Jepsen.

In a video from her birthday concert, Clarkson said the single is a "sexy-a** song," telling the audience she didn’t want to make "some sad, I got divorced and my life sucks dumpster fire record." She adds, "I wanted it to be about the whole relationship… There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone and you're like, 'Oh, s**t.'"

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Favorite Kind of High” – Kelly Clarkson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Middle Ground”"– Maroon 5

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Where She Goes" – Bad Bunny

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"The Journey" – H.E.R.

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Mourning" – Post Malone

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Say Yes To Heaven" – Lana Del Rey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Under You" – Foo Fighters

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Fashion" – Billy Porter

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"When Love Sucks" – Jason Derulo feat Dido

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Walk Around The Moon" – Dave Matthews Band

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Only Love Can Save Us Now" – Kesha

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Never Ending Song" – Conan Gray

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Unhealthy" – Anne-Marie feat Shania Twain

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"End Of Time" – Zara Larsson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Won’t Back Down" – Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R.

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Words of Affirmation: – Queen Naija

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Cold Touch (Feat. Grimes AI)" – Grimes & Kito

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Feel The Same" – DRAMA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Through The Night" – Maeta feat Lucky Daye & the Free Nationals

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Daylight Savings" – Kidd G

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Revelations" – ZHU, Devault & BabyJake

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

VIDA COTIDIANA – JUANES

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Paris" – NERIAH feat Trevor Daniel

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Wish I Could Forget" – SLANDER feat blackbear & Bring Me The Horizon

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

I Feel – (G)I-DLE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Pieces – Dylan Conrique

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Excuse The Mess – Ella Langley

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

