New Music Friday May 19: Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, Bad Bunny, H.E.R and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Kelly Clarkson lead this week's releases with her new single, "Favorite Kind of High," written by Clarkson along with Jesse Shatkin and Carly Rae Jepsen.
In a video from her birthday concert, Clarkson said the single is a "sexy-a** song," telling the audience she didn’t want to make "some sad, I got divorced and my life sucks dumpster fire record." She adds, "I wanted it to be about the whole relationship… There’s nothing like that high when you first see someone and you're like, 'Oh, s**t.'"
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
"Favorite Kind of High” – Kelly Clarkson
"Middle Ground”"– Maroon 5
"Where She Goes" – Bad Bunny
"The Journey" – H.E.R.
"Mourning" – Post Malone
"Say Yes To Heaven" – Lana Del Rey
"Under You" – Foo Fighters
"Fashion" – Billy Porter
"When Love Sucks" – Jason Derulo feat Dido
"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue
"Walk Around The Moon" – Dave Matthews Band
"Only Love Can Save Us Now" – Kesha
"Never Ending Song" – Conan Gray
"Unhealthy" – Anne-Marie feat Shania Twain
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi
"End Of Time" – Zara Larsson
"I Won’t Back Down" – Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R.
"Words of Affirmation: – Queen Naija
"Cold Touch (Feat. Grimes AI)" – Grimes & Kito
"Feel The Same" – DRAMA
"Through The Night" – Maeta feat Lucky Daye & the Free Nationals
"Daylight Savings" – Kidd G
"Revelations" – ZHU, Devault & BabyJake
VIDA COTIDIANA – JUANES
"Paris" – NERIAH feat Trevor Daniel
"Wish I Could Forget" – SLANDER feat blackbear & Bring Me The Horizon
I Feel – (G)I-DLE
Pieces – Dylan Conrique
Excuse The Mess – Ella Langley
RELATED CONTENT:
Angourie Rice Talks Playing Cady Heron in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical
Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Sexy A**' New Single 'favorite kind of high'
Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Rumors of Ariana Grande's Lip Syncing in ‘Wicked’ (Exclusive)
Related Gallery