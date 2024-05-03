Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Dua Lipa entered her new era, dropping her third studio album, Radical Optimism, on the heels of singles "Houdini," "Training Season" and "Illusion." WILLOW followed up her Tiny Desk Concert performance with the release of her new album, empathogen. And Kane Brown teamed up with Marshmello for his latest crossover collab, "Miles On It."
Plus, new tunes from Miranda Lambert, Sia, Meghan Trainer, Willie Nelson, G-Eazy, Gracie Abrams and more!
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wranglers" – Miranda Lambert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Made In Texas" – Willie Nelson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"To The Moon" – Meghan Trainor
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Reasonable Woman – Sia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where That Came From" – Randy Travis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lady Killers III" – G-Eazy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Miles On It" – Kane Brown & Marshmello
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
empathogen – WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eyes Closed" – Imagine Dragons feat. J Balvin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Risk" – Gracie Abrams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
17 IS RIGHT HERE – SEVENTEEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Indifferent" – Megan Moroney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
IVE SWITCH – IVE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gonna Love You" – Parmalee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jokes On Me" – Audrey Nuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"close to you" – kenzie feat ASTN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Whatsapp (Wassam)" – Gunna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Day To Have A Great Day" – Russell Dickerson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everyday" – Fireboy DML
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Super Magick – Better Than Ezra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Too Much Of A Good Thing"– NIKI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Zombieland" – Jax feat. HARDY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vision (Remix)" – Qing Madi feat. Chlöe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BUG – Kacy Hill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Attitude – HyunA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Solla – Jackie Evancho
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sacrifice Tomorrow" – Alec Benjamin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forbidden Fruit" – Leigh-Anne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If Only" – The Marías
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"3:AM" – Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Throw Some Ass" – SOFI TUKKER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What A Woman" – Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Parachute" – Elevator Boys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Miracle Story" – Brennley Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"2019" – Logan Crosby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
