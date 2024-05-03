Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Dua Lipa entered her new era, dropping her third studio album, Radical Optimism, on the heels of singles "Houdini," "Training Season" and "Illusion." WILLOW followed up her Tiny Desk Concert performance with the release of her new album, empathogen. And Kane Brown teamed up with Marshmello for his latest crossover collab, "Miles On It."

Plus, new tunes from Miranda Lambert, Sia, Meghan Trainer, Willie Nelson, G-Eazy, Gracie Abrams and more!

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wranglers" – Miranda Lambert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Made In Texas" – Willie Nelson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To The Moon" – Meghan Trainor

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Reasonable Woman – Sia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Where That Came From" – Randy Travis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lady Killers III" – G-Eazy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Miles On It" – Kane Brown & Marshmello

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

empathogen – WILLOW

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Eyes Closed" – Imagine Dragons feat. J Balvin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Risk" – Gracie Abrams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

17 IS RIGHT HERE – SEVENTEEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Indifferent" – Megan Moroney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

IVE SWITCH – IVE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gonna Love You" – Parmalee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Jokes On Me" – Audrey Nuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"close to you" – kenzie feat ASTN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Whatsapp (Wassam)" – Gunna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Good Day To Have A Great Day" – Russell Dickerson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everyday" – Fireboy DML

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Super Magick – Better Than Ezra

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Too Much Of A Good Thing"– NIKI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Zombieland" – Jax feat. HARDY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vision (Remix)" – Qing Madi feat. Chlöe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

BUG – Kacy Hill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Attitude – HyunA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Solla – Jackie Evancho

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sacrifice Tomorrow" – Alec Benjamin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Forbidden Fruit" – Leigh-Anne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"If Only" – The Marías

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"3:AM" – Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Throw Some Ass" – SOFI TUKKER

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What A Woman" – Faouzia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Parachute" – Elevator Boys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Miracle Story" – Brennley Brown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"2019" – Logan Crosby

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

