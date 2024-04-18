Dua Lipa Subtly Addresses Her Love Life Amid Callum Turner Romance

Dua Lipa says that while her love life might be in the public eye, she wants to make her fans look for hints about her relationships.

The "New Rules" singer, 28, is making a splash on the cover of Elle's May 2024 Music Issue -- out May 7 -- and opening up about her new album and how she has hidden tidbits about her dating history -- including new rumored beau Callum Turner -- in the music.

"As long as everyone knows where they stand, then you're good," she tells the outlet of writing her song, "Training Season," on her past relationships and new flings. The singer has previously been linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid, as well as French director Romain Gavras.

Dua Lipa on the cover of ELLE's May issue - Dan Beleiu

In the song, the singer-songwriter communicates with her fans a hesitancy to fall in love after previous heartbreak and a desire to find a partner who fulfills her emotionally and spiritually -- could Callum be that guy?

"Are you someone that I can give my heart to? Or just the poison that I'm drawn to," she sings on "Training Season." "I hope it hits me like an arrow /Someone with some potential/ Is it too much to ask for, who understands?"

Dua dropped the single in February, three months after "Houdini" debuted to rave reviews and topped the charts. The songs come from her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, out May 3. Just last week, she also released "Illusion."

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa kiss while on a walk - SL, Terma / BACKGRID

As for how she decided to hide Easter eggs in her music, the singer told Elle that it simply came down to figuring out what she wants out of love and putting that to paper. The album -- which was written in 2022 and 2023 -- is categorized as dance-pop but it looks like fans will have to go digging into the lyrics to find greater meaning.

"I was like, 'Okay, I’m going to write down what I want,'" Dua said of penning "Training Season." "The power of manifestation and writing things into existence with the power of words. When you know your worth, you know what you want and what you don’t want."

She added, "I was talking about this with one of my dancers today, because she was going through a breakup—when I was single, I didn't wish it away. You learn so much about yourself, you know, whether it's going on a date or spending that time alone. In the silence, you figure out who you really are... In the grand scheme of things, I was doing research."

Dua Lipa for ELLE magazine - Dan Beleiu

The cagey quotes come three months after Dua and Callum were first spotted out together in January enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. At the time, ET shared photos of the couple showing some major PDA as the Masters of the Air actor and "Houdini" songstress lovingly embraced.

In one picture, Callum sweetly wrapped his arms around Dua and planted a kiss on her cheek as she gently touched his face with her hand. Other photos from the date night show the couple smooching outside Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa during a sushi date night in Hollywood - Roger / BACKGRID

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET at the time. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple."

Just a month later, the actor and singer -- both British-born -- were spotted attending a BAFTA after-party and holding hands as they entered the venue dressed to the nines. The couple fended off photographers who caught them glowing and matching in black after attending the main event separately.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend a BAFTA after-party together in February 2024 - Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

In January, ET spoke with Callum, who said that he would not be attending the GRAMMY Awards alongside Dua, saying, "No, I'm not a musician." He later kept his cards close to his chest when Dua was referenced.

"I don't know about that," he said, smiling.

