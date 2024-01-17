Dua Lipa and Callum Turner weren't afraid to show off some PDA during a recent date night in Los Angeles. The duo was spotted having dinner together on Tuesday night and sharing kisses as they left the restaurant.

In one photo from the outing at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, the 28-year-old "Houdini" singer appears to be all smiles as the 33-year-old The Boys in the Boat actor wraps her in his arms and plants a smooch on her cheek. Lipa reciprocates the affection by touching his cheek with her hand.

The pair was also spotted sweetly locking lips as they embraced.

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness tells ET. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple."

BACKGRID

The sighting came hours after Lipa's Rolling Stone cover story dropped, in which she addressed a recent breakup. The songstress was linked to filmmaker Romain Gavras last year. Prior to that relationship, Lipa split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021.

For his part, Turner previously dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby.

"When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you're like, 'Oh, whoa. I'm such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,'" she said of one of her new songs. "I think I've had breakups in my life where I felt like the only kind of breakup you could have was when things just ended really badly. Things ending in a nice way was such a new thing... it taught me a lot."

She also opened up about her relationship with the media and her fans.

"I like to just live my life, do my photo dump, write songs, and dip," she confessed. "I'm not interested in trying to be controversial or do something for a reaction."

She added, "I think I'm British... I don't think I'm here to spill my guts on a talk show because it's going to be good for a news cycle or getting attention... As much as people think they know the people they support, I actually don't think they know anything about them anyway."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Over the weekend, Lipa opened up to ET about what she has in store with her next album release.

"'Houdini' is very much a dancey, textured introduction to the album for sure," she said at the Critics Choice Awards. "I think we have a lot of fun things coming up, very excited."

In addition to her music endeavors, Lipa has been making waves in the entertainment industry. Having written music for Barbie and even delivering a cameo appearance as a mermaid in the film, she is also set to appear in the upcoming movie Argylle, scheduled for release next month.

When asked if acting is her current priority, the star emphasized, "Music is always the priority. I’m super grateful for the experiences I’ve had and to get to work with incredible directors and actors. It's just been wonderful, so I’m very excited about Argylle, which comes out very soon, but yeah, music first. Music is my baby."

Describing her next era, the singer playfully stated, "It’s red hot."

As for her life at the moment, she simply said, "Perfect."

RELATED CONTENT: