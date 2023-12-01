New Music Friday December 1: Beyoncé, Pink, Dua Lipa and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Beyoncé leads this week's releases with "MY HOUSE," which features in her Renaissance film released on Friday to rave reviews. On Thursday, Taylor Swift attended the film's premiere in London, offering support to her fellow songstress after Beyoncé attended Swift's Eras Tour film premiere last month.
Also this week, Apple Music announced they will host Taylor Swift's Eras: The Experience on Dec. 8 and 9 in New York City. The fan event will honor Swift as Apple's 2023 Artist of the Year following the company's debut of a video from Taylor's friends describing their favorite era. Fans can register and sign up for the experience now.
Last week, The Rolling Stones announced they will return to the road with a brand new tour in 16 cities across the US and Canada. Fans will see Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their fan-favorite hits, ranging from "Start Me Up" to "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Gimme Shelter" and "Satisfaction."
The tour begins April 28. Tickets are on sale now.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"MY HOUSE" – Beyoncé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
TRUSTFALL (Tour Deluxe Edition) – Pink
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Houdini (Extended Edit)" – Dua Lipa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Standing Next to You – Usher Remix" – Jung Kook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lifeline" from The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) Soundtrack – Alicia Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 – Alicia Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Alchemical: Volume 1 – Dove Cameron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Decisions – Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" – Ally Brooke & Dinah Jane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"alone (live in studio)" – WILLOW
Honor the Light – Zara Larsson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Trap Pack – Jharrel Jerome
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something Else" – Jabari Banks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Elements" – Spencer Barnett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL – ATEEZ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Innocence – Kenny G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
i/o – Peter Gabriel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hallelujah Heaven" from The Book of Clarence Soundtrack – Jeymes Samuel feat Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Disappear" – Clinton Kane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Back Home For Christmas" – Mimi Webb
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Woman" – Paloma Faith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Into Your Room" – Holly Humberstone feat MUNA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm Not There Yet" – Kevin Quinn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Worst Time of Year" – Hayes Warner
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bluesman's Journey" – Zakiya Hooker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
