New Music Friday December 1: Beyoncé, Pink, Dua Lipa and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Beyoncé leads this week's releases with "MY HOUSE," which features in her Renaissance film released on Friday to rave reviews. On Thursday, Taylor Swift attended the film's premiere in London, offering support to her fellow songstress after Beyoncé attended Swift's Eras Tour film premiere last month.

Also this week, Apple Music announced they will host Taylor Swift's Eras: The Experience on Dec. 8 and 9 in New York City. The fan event will honor Swift as Apple's 2023 Artist of the Year following the company's debut of a video from Taylor's friends describing their favorite era. Fans can register and sign up for the experience now.

Last week, The Rolling Stones announced they will return to the road with a brand new tour in 16 cities across the US and Canada. Fans will see Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their fan-favorite hits, ranging from "Start Me Up" to "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Gimme Shelter" and "Satisfaction."

The tour begins April 28. Tickets are on sale now.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"MY HOUSE" – Beyoncé

TRUSTFALL (Tour Deluxe Edition) – Pink

"Houdini (Extended Edit)" – Dua Lipa

"Standing Next to You – Usher Remix" – Jung Kook

"Lifeline" from The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) Soundtrack – Alicia Keys

The Diary of Alicia Keys 20 – Alicia Keys

Alchemical: Volume 1 – Dove Cameron

Decisions – Wiz Khalifa

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" – Ally Brooke & Dinah Jane

"alone (live in studio)" – WILLOW

Honor the Light – Zara Larsson

Trap Pack – Jharrel Jerome

"Something Else" – Jabari Banks

"Elements" – Spencer Barnett

THE WORLD EP. FIN: WILL – ATEEZ

Innocence – Kenny G

i/o – Peter Gabriel

"Hallelujah Heaven" from The Book of Clarence Soundtrack – Jeymes Samuel feat Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks

"Disappear" – Clinton Kane

"Back Home For Christmas" – Mimi Webb

"Bad Woman" – Paloma Faith

"Into Your Room" – Holly Humberstone feat MUNA

"I'm Not There Yet" – Kevin Quinn

"Worst Time of Year" – Hayes Warner

"Bluesman's Journey" – Zakiya Hooker

