Dua Lipa is celebrating her beau! On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a rare personal pic with her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, in honor of his 42nd birthday.

In the sweet shot, which was taken from behind, Lipa smiles at Gavras as they walk away, with her arm around his neck and his around her waist.

Lipa captioned the photo in French, a nod to Gavras' nationality, writing, "joyeux anniversaireeeee bébé," which translates to "happy birthdayyyyy baby."

Lipa split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021. The pop star and Gavras were first linked in February when they were spotted leaving a London party together. Shortly thereafter, they were photographed holding hands in Paris.

Then, in May, the duo made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The pair dressed to impress for the occasion, with Lipa stunning in a one-shoulder dress that featured cutouts in the chest and back, as well as a thigh-high slit, while Gavras looked dapper in a classic black suit.

They appeared happy as could be on the carpet, holding hands, laughing and looking lovingly at each other.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa Holds Hands With Music Video Director Romain Gavras in Paris

Related Gallery