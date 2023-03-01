Dua Lipa Holds Hands With Music Video Director Romain Gavras in Paris

Dua Lipa is holding hands with a new man! On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer was spotted leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show with Romain Gavras.

Both Lipa and Gavras, a 41-year-old music video director, wore all black as they exited the event hand-in-hand. It wasn't the first time the duo has been linked; Lipa and Gavras were spotted leaving a London party together last month.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Lipa has been linked to several potential suitors since her split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021. Last September, Lipa was spotted out on an "intimate" date night in New York City with Trevor Noah.

"They sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too!" an eyewitness told ET. "After dinner, they stepped outside the restaurant and before leaving each other, they shared a kiss. They were in their own little world."

The next month, however, Lipa said she was single on her podcast.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down... it makes a big difference!"

Then, in December, a source told ET that Lipa had been hanging out with Jack Harlow.

"Jack and Dua are hanging out and seeing where things go. He was a fan at first and once he met her and got to know her, he liked her even more," the source said. "She's very much his type and he thinks she's extremely talented. Jack has been pursuing Dua and he is very into her. They have a good connection."

Watch the video below for more on Lipa.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dua Lipa Shares How Her Signature Dance Moves Have 'Evolved Drastically' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are 'Hanging Out and Seeing Where Things Go'

Dua Lipa Talks Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date

Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa 'In Their Own Little World' on 'Intimate' Date

Related Gallery