Despite their living nightmare, Buck and Bucky are back together.

Such was what Masters of the Air fans found out at the end of part six, which aired on Feb. 23. Now, in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of the hit Apple TV+ war drama, viewers get to see Major Cleven (Austin Butler) and Major Egan (Callum Turner) take stock of the toll being airmen conducting bomb raids in the 100th Bomb Group -- known as the "Bloody Hundredth" -- over Nazi Germany during World War II has taken on them. In the clip, Egan shares regret about not having anyone back home to send him letters as he and Cleven are now prisoners of war. However, he has Cleven to comfort him, assuring Egan he'll have plenty of time for that when he gets out and will "set it up right next time."

"They're only gonna know this me, not the old me -- the me before I got here -- that's if we even get out," Egan despairs.

"We'll get out," Cleven assures, "and this you will be the one worth knowing."

A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads, "The prisoners of Stalag Luft III attempt to connect with the outside world. Berlin becomes the 100th’s primary target. Rosie makes a crucial decision."

Watch the exclusive new clip above.

Episode 7 of Masters of the Air will be released on Friday, March 1.

RELATED CONTENT: