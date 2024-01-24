Before they could become masters of the air, Callum Turner and Austin Butler were busy mastering getting in and out of a cockpit.

In a new interview with ET, two of the stars of Apple TV+'s highly anticipated war drama miniseries shed some light on how seriously they prepared to play pilots in the 100th Bomb Group -- also known as the Bloody Hundredth -- during World War II. As Turner tells ET, they were put through their paces for the project, co-executive produced by Gary Goetzman, Steven Spielberg, and Butler's Elvis co-star, Tom Hanks.

"They would tell us how to take off, how to land," he explains to ET's Cassie DiLaura of the experts hired for the film, "and they would pull us out at any given moment and say, 'Right, what does this switch do? If you're gonna land and you're in this situation, what do you do?' and we had to learn all of this, so mentally it was a challenge, but worth it because we all had to do it and there was a competitive nature to us, so no one wanted to be the worst."

Competition really heated up for the two actors when it came to their game of getting into the cockpit the fastest. The winner turned out to be Butler by just seconds.

"Thanks for bringing that up," Turner quips. "I was having a nice day."

Meanwhile, Turner doesn't seem to be losing in the romance department as the Boys in the Boat star has been spotted getting close to none other than world-famous pop star Dua Lipa. During their recent night out at Sushi Park in West Hollywood in mid-January, Turner was photographed hugging the fellow England native from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek. "They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy."

However, when asked if we'll be seeing him at the 2024 GRAMMYs on Feb. 4 -- where Lipa, a two-time nominee this year, is set to perform -- Turner stuck to the facts and played coy.

His answer? "No, I'm not a musician."

When he was told, "You've been dancing the night away with a certain GRAMMY Award winner," Callum said with a smile, "I don't know about that."

Masters of the Air premiere Jan. 26 on Apple TV+.

