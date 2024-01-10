Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making their red carpet appearance a family affair.

The adorable celebrity couple came out for the premiere of the new Apple TV+ World War II drama series Masters of the Air -- held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Wednesday -- where they were joined by their kids, Chet and Truman Hanks.

The group spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura as one big happy family, as Rita gushed over having her adult children come along for the big night.

"It's really fun! It's great," Rita said with a beaming smile.

"We get in free tonight, so it's pretty great," Tom joked about the famous theater itself.

"I remember standing in line to see Star Wars here, the original Star Wars," Wilson recalled, while Tom reflected on how the theater was home to the premieres of several of his past films, including Joe Versus the Volcano in 1990, and Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

"What I like about it is, we're back in the movie theatre and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres]... but we also remember the [other] times, [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see Batman by himself here one Saturday afternoon," Tom added. "So it's our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

As for his new series, Masters of the Air, Tom is working behind the camera as an executive producer, alongside his longtime friend and collaborator Steven Spielberg.

The World War II drama is set to debut just over 25 years after Spielberg directed the star in Saving Private Ryan, and the two-time Oscar winner told ET, "It feels as though no time has passed."

"I got very lucky in that I was able to work with a boss where, at the time, the tools of cinema matched the scope of what we were trying to do," Tom said of the iconic war drama. "Prior to, I'm going to say, literally the early 1990s, in order to do a movie like Masters of the Air, it would have had a primitive, old fashioned look to it, simply because we did not have the cinematic tools."

Now, however, the tools do exist to capture the intensity of WWII air battles, and the show managed to do so "with a photo-reality that I will defy anybody to pick out as being not something actually shot in the air," he explained.

The hotly anticipated drama miniseries -- starring a massive ensemble cast that includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, Raff Law, Ncuti Gatwa and many more -- premieres Jan. 26 on Apple TV+.

