It's romance season for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner!

On Sunday, the singer and the actor were spotted showing some PDA as they made their way inside of British Vogue And Tiffany & Co.'s BAFTAs after-party. Lipa, 28, and Turner, 34, held hands as they arrived at the event, which was held at Annabel's.

For the occasion, the "Houdini" songstress wore a chic black dress by Valentino which she paired with a ruby-toned chocker -- that matched her newly red tresses.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Turner looked dapper in a classic black tux with a white shirt underneath.

Earlier in the evening, Lipa and Turner each arrived at the Royal Festival Hall separately. Lipa stunned in a flowing red cape dress by Valentino. The pair did not pose together on the red carpet.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The Masters of the Air star and the GRAMMY-winning songstress first sparked dating rumors in January after they were spotted kissing during a dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shortly after, the lowkey pair showed off some serious PDA when they shared a kiss following a relaxed coffee date in Beverly Hills.

Last month, ET spoke with Turner and his Masters of the Air co-star, Austin Butler. When asked if he would be making an appearance at the 2024 GRAMMYs in support of Lipa, Turner said, "No, I'm not a musician."

After it was pointed out that he's been dancing the night away with a certain GRAMMY-winning singer, the Boys in the Boat star played it coy.

"I don't know about that," Turner said with a smile.

