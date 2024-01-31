Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had time for one kiss during their latest outing!

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the Masters of the Air actor were spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, packing on the PDA.

Keeping things casual, Lipa, 28, wore a sleeveless cropped shirt, jeans and sneakers, while Turner, 33, wore a cream shirt and jeans.

The couple held on to their coffee cups as they kissed.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, the pair was spotted kissing after a dinner date. The "Houdini" songstress was all smiles as Turner wrapped his arms around her and planted a kiss on her cheek, following their dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Turner and his Masters of the Air co-star, Austin Butler. When asked if he would be making an appearance at the 2024 GRAMMYs in support of Lipa, Turner said, "No, I'm not a musician."

After it was pointed out that he's been dancing the night away with a certain GRAMMY-winning singer, the Boys in the Boat star played it coy.

"I don't know about that," Turner said with a smile.

Prior to their romance, Lipa was linked to filmmaker Romain Gavras last year. Before that relationship, Lipa split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021. As for Turner, he previously dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby.

RELATED CONTENT: