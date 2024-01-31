News

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Kiss and Pack on the PDA During Los Angeles Sighting

By Tionah Lee
Published: 10:17 AM PST, January 31, 2024

The 'Houdini' songstress and the 'Masters of the Air' actor have been linked since earlier this month.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had time for one kiss during their latest outing! 

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the Masters of the Air actor were spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, packing on the PDA. 

Keeping things casual, Lipa, 28, wore a sleeveless cropped shirt, jeans and sneakers, while Turner, 33, wore a cream shirt and jeans. 

The couple held on to their coffee cups as they kissed. 

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, the pair was spotted kissing after a dinner date. The "Houdini" songstress was all smiles as Turner wrapped his arms around her and planted a kiss on her cheek, following their dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

"They looked over the moon," an eyewitness told ET. "It was like they were glued together. He looked smitten and she was just super, super happy. They're a really cute couple." 

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Turner and his Masters of the Air co-star, Austin Butler. When asked if he would be making an appearance at the 2024 GRAMMYs in support of Lipa, Turner said, "No, I'm not a musician." 

After it was pointed out that he's been dancing the night away with a certain GRAMMY-winning singer, the Boys in the Boat star played it coy.

"I don't know about that," Turner said with a smile. 

Prior to their romance, Lipa was linked to filmmaker Romain Gavras last year. Before that relationship, Lipa split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021. As for Turner, he previously dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Callum Turner Plays Coy on Dua Lipa, Talks 'Masters of the Air' Prep

Movies

Callum Turner Plays Coy on Dua Lipa, Talks 'Masters of the Air' Prep

Dua Lipa Packs on PDA With Actor Callum Turner

News

Dua Lipa Packs on PDA With Actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa Teases 'Red Hot' New Music Era, and 'Lot of Fun Things Coming

Critics Choice Awards

Dua Lipa Teases 'Red Hot' New Music Era, and 'Lot of Fun Things Coming

Video

Callum Turner Kisses Dua Lipa in Sweet Date Night Moment
Related Photos
PDA Alert! Celebrity Couples Who Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other
101 Photos
PDA Alert! Celebrity Couples Who Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other

Tags: