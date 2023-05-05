New Music Friday May 5: Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and More
Ed Sheeran Wins $100 Million Copyright Case
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
'A Million Little Things' Cast on Emotional Impact of Grief, Los…
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
Why Drew Barrymore Dropped Out of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Aw…
Mama June on Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare and Aggr…
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Paris-Inspired Las Vegas Restaurant…
Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump …
Ashanti and Nelly Are 'Back Together': Inside Their Rekindled Ro…
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
Eric Braeden Offers Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis (Exclus…
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Ed Sheeran Says He Felt Like He Was 'Drowning' After Wife's Canc…
Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Split After 18 Years of Marriage
‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast Spills on Sex Scenes, Race and More From …
Met Gala 2023: All the Must-See Moments
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with — , pronounced "Subtract," Sheeran's fifth studio album. The release coincides with news on Thursday afternoon that Sheeran won his copyright trial when a New York City jury ruled he did not copy Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit, "Let's Get It On," on his 2014 song, "Thinking Out Loud." Shortly thereafter, Sheeran, through his legal team, released a lengthy statement reacting to his victory, reflecting on the case and thanking his supporters. Read the statement here.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
— Ed Sheeran
"I'll Be" – Celine Dion / LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture)
"But I Got A Beer In My Hand" – Luke Bryan
"If I Die Young Pt. 2" – Kimberly Perry
JUST THE TWO OF US – The Duets Collection Volume One – Olivia Newton John
"THE FORMULA" – Will.i.am feat Lil Wayne
"Don't Get Me Wrong" – Matchbox Twenty
"If I Ain’t Got You" (Orchestral Version) – Alicia Keys featuring Vitamin String Quartet / Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series)
"don’t call me pretty" – GAYLE
"Waves" – Big Time Rush
"Welcome To MY World" – aespa feat nævis
"Favorite Song" Remix – Toosii with Khalid
"Greatest Day" Robin Schulz Re-Work – Take That feat Calum Scott
"Four Kinds of Horses" (Bright-Side Mix) – Peter Gabriel
Lucky – Megan Moroney
"We Were Never Really Friends" – Bruno Major
"Wrong Side of a Sunrise" – Adam Doleac
Glory Hour – Victory
"Angel Arms" – August Royals
"Walkin’ Round Your Dreams" – Emily Kinney
"Everyone’s A Guru Now" – Saint Motel
"Down the Road" – Jaylee Gandy
RELATED CONTENT:
Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Date Night at Golden State Warriors Game
Celine Dion Releases 'Love Again' From Upcoming Film
Ed Sheeran Says Being Friends With Taylor Swift Is Like 'Therapy'
Related Gallery