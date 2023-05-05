New Music Friday May 5: Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with — , pronounced "Subtract," Sheeran's fifth studio album. The release coincides with news on Thursday afternoon that Sheeran won his copyright trial when a New York City jury ruled he did not copy Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit, "Let's Get It On," on his 2014 song, "Thinking Out Loud." Shortly thereafter, Sheeran, through his legal team, released a lengthy statement reacting to his victory, reflecting on the case and thanking his supporters. Read the statement here.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

— Ed Sheeran

"I'll Be" – Celine Dion / LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture)

"But I Got A Beer In My Hand" – Luke Bryan

"If I Die Young Pt. 2" – Kimberly Perry

JUST THE TWO OF US – The Duets Collection Volume One – Olivia Newton John

"THE FORMULA" – Will.i.am feat Lil Wayne

"Don't Get Me Wrong" – Matchbox Twenty

"If I Ain’t Got You" (Orchestral Version) – Alicia Keys featuring Vitamin String Quartet / Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series)

"don’t call me pretty" – GAYLE

"Waves" – Big Time Rush

"Welcome To MY World" – aespa feat nævis

"Favorite Song" Remix – Toosii with Khalid

"Greatest Day" Robin Schulz Re-Work – Take That feat Calum Scott

"Four Kinds of Horses" (Bright-Side Mix) – Peter Gabriel

Lucky – Megan Moroney

"We Were Never Really Friends" – Bruno Major

"Wrong Side of a Sunrise" – Adam Doleac

Glory Hour – Victory

"Angel Arms" – August Royals

"Walkin’ Round Your Dreams" – Emily Kinney

"Everyone’s A Guru Now" – Saint Motel

"Down the Road" – Jaylee Gandy

