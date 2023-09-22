New Music Friday September 22: Shakira, Doja Cat, Blink-182 and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Shakira leads this week's releases with her new single, "El Jefe," featuring Fuerza Regida. Doja Cat also delivers today, with her newest album, Scarlet.
This weekend, the iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates an epic two-day main stage event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The event will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars.
In more exciting news, S CLUB 7 also announced they will be coming to the U.S. for their tour, releasing a first set of North American dates to follow their sold-out U.K. arena tour, S Club: The Good Times Tour.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"El Jefe" – Shakira feat Fuerza Regida
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Scarlet – Doja Cat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"One More Time" – Blink-182
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What’s Up?" – Dolly Parton feat Linda Perry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
chemistry (deluxe) – Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) – Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love You Back" – Lady A
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Tension – Kylie Minogue
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Can Feel It" – Kane Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Problematique – Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm Gonna Love You" – Jessie James Decker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nowhere to Go But Everywhere" – BUSH
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fool’s Gold" – Kimberly Perry
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Friends With Your EX" – Landon Barker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All The Love That I Ever Needed" – James Blunt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE BEGINNING – FIFTY FIFTY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Australia" – G Flip
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Burn" – Luke Grimes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Angel Face – Stephen Sanchez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Boys Of Faith – Zach Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Into Your Room" – Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Tattoo" – CANNONS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
When I Hear Your Name (Remixes) – Maeta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NO SZNS" – Jean Dawson & SZA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"WY@" – Brent Faiyaz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
DUAL – The Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
For You 2 – Parmalee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Little Blue" – Jacob Collier feat Brandi Carlile
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Windows”" – Take That
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Halo – Bakar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Speaking of Georgia" – Peytan Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"kickstand" – ericdoa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hello From The Road" – Kolby Cooper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
“God Bless the Radio" – Flat River Band
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MOVIES! WORLDWIDE: PART I – Johnny Yukon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Pen & The Sword" – MC Abdul
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
