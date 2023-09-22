New Music Friday September 22: Shakira, Doja Cat, Blink-182 and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Shakira leads this week's releases with her new single, "El Jefe," featuring Fuerza Regida. Doja Cat also delivers today, with her newest album, Scarlet.

This weekend, the iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates an epic two-day main stage event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The event will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

In more exciting news, S CLUB 7 also announced they will be coming to the U.S. for their tour, releasing a first set of North American dates to follow their sold-out U.K. arena tour, S Club: The Good Times Tour.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"El Jefe" – Shakira feat Fuerza Regida

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Scarlet – Doja Cat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"One More Time" – Blink-182

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"What’s Up?" – Dolly Parton feat Linda Perry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

chemistry (deluxe) – Kelly Clarkson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) – Carrie Underwood

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love You Back" – Lady A

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Tension – Kylie Minogue

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Can Feel It" – Kane Brown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Problematique – Kim Petras

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Gonna Love You" – Jessie James Decker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Nowhere to Go But Everywhere" – BUSH

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fool’s Gold" – Kimberly Perry

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Friends With Your EX" – Landon Barker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All The Love That I Ever Needed" – James Blunt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

THE BEGINNING – FIFTY FIFTY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Australia" – G Flip

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Burn" – Luke Grimes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Angel Face – Stephen Sanchez

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Boys Of Faith – Zach Bryan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Into Your Room" – Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bad Tattoo" – CANNONS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

When I Hear Your Name (Remixes) – Maeta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NO SZNS" – Jean Dawson & SZA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"WY@" – Brent Faiyaz

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

DUAL – The Rose

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

For You 2 – Parmalee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Little Blue" – Jacob Collier feat Brandi Carlile

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Windows”" – Take That

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Halo – Bakar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Speaking of Georgia" – Peytan Porter



Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"kickstand" – ericdoa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hello From The Road" – Kolby Cooper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

“God Bless the Radio" – Flat River Band

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

MOVIES! WORLDWIDE: PART I – Johnny Yukon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Pen & The Sword" – MC Abdul

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

