Ed Sheeran is taking musical inspiration from one of his friends. On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer shared a video of himself singing a portion of his new song, "American Town," for his pal, Courteney Cox.

Before Sheeran began performing the tune, which will appear on his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, the singer told Cox that she is partially to thank for the track.

"Courteney, I wrote a song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on," Sheeran told Cox, who starred on the beloved sitcom as Monica Geller. "I'm going to play it to you. It's called 'American Town.'"

With that, Sheeran played the track, singing, "We're a long way from home / Haven't seen you in so long / But it all came back in one moment / And the year started cold / But I didn't notice at all / When we found there's a room we're both in."

"We ate Chinese food in small white boxes / Live the life we saw in Friends," he continued singing. "Your room it barely fits the mattress / Wake up, leave for work again / The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend."

Cox was delighted by Sheeran's performance, telling him, "Oh my gosh. I love that. Wow," before quipping, "Do I get paid?"

Sheeran and Cox are longtime pals, and the singer even introduced the actress to her beau, Johnny McDaid. Since then, the pair has made it a point to collaborate; they've performed "The Routine" from Friends, attempted the famed Dirty Dancing lift, and have even sung together.

Autumn Variations is due out Sept. 29.

