Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
This week brought an exciting lineup of music news. Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour concert film will go global, she announced this week, bringing the theatrical event to more than 100 countries worldwide upon its release on Oct. 13.
For more musical celebration, Maluma’s latest song with Carin León, "Según Quien," from his new album, Don Juan, has reached No. 1 on TikTok for the second time this week. The track has over 2.4 billion views and 1 million creations on TikTok.
Also this week, iHeartMedia announced performers for its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One." Performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, AJR, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more. The touring event will stop in Tampa, Florida, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.
Finally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken this week launched the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, a worldwide effort to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy. CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. spoke onstage and performers included Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, and GAYLE.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Better Place" from Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – *NSYNC
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Autumn Variations – Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Atomic City" – U2
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" – The Rolling Stones feat Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"3D" – Jung Kook of BTS feat Jack Harlow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
a beautiful blur – LANY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cry Myself To Sleep" – Wynonna Judd & Trisha Yearwood
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mamaw’s House" – Thomas Rhett feat Morgan Wallen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Days Are Gone 10th anniversary edition – HAIM
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Así Es La Vida" – Enrique Iglesias feat Maria Becerra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Gangsta Art 2 – Yo Gotti & CMG The Label
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks" – Brad Paisley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ESQUINAS" – Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mrs. Postman" – Black Pumas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Link Up" – Ne-Yo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
HIT ME WHEN YOU LEAVE THE KLUB: THE PLAYLIST – Tyga & YG
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Trip Pack – Jharrel Jerome
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gone To Bed" – Ally Brooke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ISSA PARTY" – Latto feat BabyDrill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Honky Tonk Heartbreaker" – Dustin Lynch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Landmines" – Sum 41
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Things (RAYE Remix)" – aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"We Wish You The Merriest" – Seth MacFarlane & Liz Gillies
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ANOTHER DOOR – Ann Wilson & Tripsitter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Where Were You?" – The Defiant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bitch Imma Star" – Flyana Boss
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Four Letters" – B.I feat James Reid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yes I’m A Mess" – AJR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Truth or Dare" – Ricky Montgomery
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Somebody Again" – Forest Blakk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Right About Love" – Kevin Chung
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Existential Crisis Boy: Part 1 – Tyler Cole
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hold Your Head Up" – EUROPE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
