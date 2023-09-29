Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week brought an exciting lineup of music news. Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour concert film will go global, she announced this week, bringing the theatrical event to more than 100 countries worldwide upon its release on Oct. 13.

For more musical celebration, Maluma’s latest song with Carin León, "Según Quien," from his new album, Don Juan, has reached No. 1 on TikTok for the second time this week. The track has over 2.4 billion views and 1 million creations on TikTok.

Also this week, iHeartMedia announced performers for its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One." Performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, AJR, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more. The touring event will stop in Tampa, Florida, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Finally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken this week launched the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, a worldwide effort to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy. CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. spoke onstage and performers included Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, and GAYLE.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

