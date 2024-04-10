Aerosmith is getting back on the road for its previously postponed farewell tour. On Wednesday, the band announced rescheduled dates for their Peace Out tour with a new leg that kicks off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and wraps up Feb. 26, 2025, in Buffalo, New York.

The Black Crowes will rejoin the band to finish out the tour.

In September 2023, Aerosmith suspended the tour until "sometime in 2024," after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal injury that the Boston-based band said is "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement posted to the band's Instagram page. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Just one week after the tour originally kicked off in September 2023, the band announced that Tyler had sustained an injury that would force the band to postpone a series of shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared in a statement on Aerosmith's social media. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Tyler was performing at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time of his injury. The reported 19-song set opened with "Back in the Saddle" and closed with a two-part encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way." It also reportedly included the first performance of the Joe Perry-sung track "Bright Light Fright" for the first time in almost 30 years.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The tour will be Aerosmith's last after more than 50 years together.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the legendary band said in a statement back in May. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

In a press release announcing the tour, it was revealed that founding member Joey Kramer would not be joining this tour run.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the statement read. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Alongside the announcement, Aerosmith released a star-studded video snippet in which the world watches in disbelief as the news of their final trek unfolds. In the end, comedian and fellow Boston native Bill Burr calls frontman Steven Tyler at "Aerosmith HQ" to confirm whether it's really the end of the road for the diamond-certified rock legends after more than 50 years together.

"It's true. All I can say is, peace out!" Tyler shouts. "And if you think we're joking, dream on."

Check out the new dates for the Peace Out farewell tour below:

Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*

Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

