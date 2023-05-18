Garth Brooks Reveals He Once Showered With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Garth Brooks revealed that he once got quite the rock star treatment from Steven Tyler, when he unwittingly ended up in the same shower with the Aerosmith frontman.

During his Thursday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 61-year-old country star was playing a game of "Rock Star Roulette," which calls for the guest to cover a song on whichever band or artist the arrow lands on. In this case, it landed on Aerosmith, which prompted Kelly Clarkson to rave about the band and swear that, as a kid, she thought she was going to marry Tyler.

"You've gotta have an Aerosmith song," Clarkson said. "Well, I showered with him," Brooks responded. But the response flew over Clarkson's head, as she continued with the game and reminded him that he once covered the band's 1993 track, "Fever."

"Oh, wait. You covered 'Fever,'" said Clarkson before stopping dead in her tracks. "Did you say, 'I showered with him?!'"

Brooks, again, confirmed the juicy nugget, and then proceeded to explain how it went down.

"So, we're playing 'The Last Play' at [Shea Stadium], Billy Joel," said Brooks in reference to the Piano Man being the last performer in 2008 at the New York Mets' old Shea Stadium before the iconic stadium was torn down. "They're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium, New York. And I go out there and I'm late anyway. And they have just these baseball showers, and I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show."

"And I had soap in my eyes and I look around and there's Steven Tyler," Brooks continued. "He's showering too! 'Hey, how you doing?!' How many people get to say that?"

Without skipping a beat, Clarkson responded, "Well, who knows? He's rock and roll."

Clarkson added, "You might be so special, Garth!"

It's the second time in just a week where Brooks finds himself in quite a titillating position. Just last week, while co-hosting the 2023 ACM Awards in Texas, co-host Dolly Parton's monologue took a decidedly risqué turn.

Brooks hit the stage with a big smile and welcomed the audience with a lovefest between him and Parton, whom he called the G.O.A.T., as in Greatest of All Time.

"Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?" Parton said, coming out onto the stage pulling a cart with a real goat in it. "I've got your G.O.A.T. right here!"

The fun opening got a bit steamy when Parton joked that she'd heard in interviews that she was Brooks' "hall pass" -- and was a hall pass for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, as well.

"I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton exclaimed. "I think it stands for 'Garth Organized A Threesome!'"

A blushing Brooks replied, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!"

ET spoke to Yearwood after the show to get her take on the "threesome" comment.

"Everybody loves Dolly. Actually, people think this is Dolce and Gabbana, but it's Dolly and Garth," Yearwood told ET. "Everybody loves Dolly. We love Dolly so much."

