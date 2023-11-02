A woman is claiming in a new lawsuit that Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sexually assaulted her in 1975 when she was only 17.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Jeanne Bellino claims this all went down during a night out in Manhattan with Aerosmith and a friend after a fashion show. Bellino, who at the time claims she was a teenager signed by a children's modeling agency, said she traveled from her home in Queens to meet a friend in Manhattan.

She claims the friend arranged for them to meet Aerosmith and accompany the band to a party at the Warwick Hotel. But while walking down 6th Avenue in Manhattan, Bellino claims she made a comment about a song lyric to Tyler that "visibly irritated" him.

Bellino then claims Tyler suddenly "grabbed [her] by the hand and forced her into a phone booth." ET has reached out to Tyler's rep for comment.

"While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth," the court documents claim.

Bellino claims Tyler "was mauling and groping" her and was "humping her pretending to have sex" with her, and that "Tyler's penis was erect and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants."

Bellino claims she struggled to free herself and finally was able to get "her right arm free so she could grab the back of his head." She claims she pulled Tyler's hair and kneed him, and that's when Tyler stopped and exited the booth. Bellino claims she was "in shock and fear" after putting her clothes back on and exiting the booth.

During the alleged assault, Bellino claims Tyler's entourage "watched, laughed and did nothing to intercede."

Because she was relying on her friend to give her a ride back home to Queens, Bellino claims she continued walking with the group while still "dazed, confused, and shocked." She claims she felt helpless and panicked and "wanted to get out of there but didn't have a means or manner of transportation or the money to go home."

Bellino then alleges Tyler assaulted her again at the hotel, pinning her against a wall and putting his tongue down her throat. She claims he started humping her again, and a doorman was in the vicinity and witnessed the alleged assault.

Bellino claims she left the hotel at that point and a doorman hailed a cab for her. The cab driver, she claims, "sympathetically allowed her to give him the money that she had, which was not the full fare." Once home, Bellino claims she "shared the horror she suffered with her sister, still crying uncontrollably."

This is the second active sexual assault lawsuit Tyler is facing. Back in February, Julia Misley named the singer as the alleged perpetrator after claiming in a December 2022 lawsuit that the Aerosmith frontman used his status as a rock star to "groom, manipulate, exploit [and] sexually assault" her over the course of three years beginning in 1973.

Misley claimd she was only 16 when Tyler allegedly began grooming her. Despite efforts by Tyler's lawyers in May to have that lawsuit dismissed, the case remains ongoing.

