Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it. 

Miley Cyrus makes waves this week with her album release, Endless Summer Vacation, and Meghan Trainor is the queen of TikTok with her newest single, "Mother" (plus: Kris Jenner makes an appearance in her music video!). 

Country fans will also need to stop and listen to Tim McGraw's "Standing Room Only" and Becky G is back with a new hit, "ARRANCA," featuring Omega. 

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Mother" – Meghan Trainor

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Standing Room Only" – Tim McGraw

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"ARRANCA" – Becky G feat Omega

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"La Reina" – Maluma

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Miracle" – Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Spark of Light" – Michael Bolton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Outskirts" – Sam Hunt

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Thank God I Do" – Lauren Daigle

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"everybody hates me" – GAYLE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

READY TO BE – TWICE

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"How You Make Me Feel" – Smokey Robinson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"All Nighter" -- Tiësto 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Your Baby Girl" – Landon Parker

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"To be honest" – Christine and the Queens

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Lucky" – Megan Moroney 

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"NO voy a llorar :’)" – Nicki Nicole

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"i'm not doing well" – corook

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Past // Present // Future – Meet Me @ The Altar

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"ceilings" – Maggie Lindemann
 

