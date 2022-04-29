New Music Releases April 29: Kehlani, Giveon, Miranda Lambert, Ava Max and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Kehlani returned with their third album, the chill and confident blue water road, country queen Miranda Lambert shared her eighth solo studio album, Palomino, and Sam Smith explored self worth on their new single, "Love Me More."
BTS' Suga produced and featured on a new PSY track, "That That," Justin Bieber teamed up with Don Toliver on "Honest," and Tokischa joined Marshmello on a new single, "ESTILAZO."
Plus, new music from Khalid, Ava Max, Arcade Fire, Giveon and more!
Read on to check out some of our recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
blue water road - Kehlani
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Me More" - Sam Smith
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Skyline" - Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Honest" - Justin Bieber feat. Don Toliver
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"That That" - PSY feat. Suga
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Maybe You’re The Problem" - Ava Max
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" - Arcade Fire
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lie Again" - Giveon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"See you Soon" - beabadoobee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Summertime" - Gavin DeGraw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kind of Girl" - MUNA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bubble Tea" - Ella Jay Basco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SHAPE OF LOVE - Monsta X
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sleep Tight" - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In The Stars" - Benson Boone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ESTILAZO" - Marshmello & Tokischa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"JUMPSHOT!" - Dreamer Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Right On Time" - Lindsay Ell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"prom" - Ethan Bortnick
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
where do we go from here - Kevin Chung
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Falling Awake" - HIGHST
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
