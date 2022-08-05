New Music Releases August 5: Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg Team Up for Some 'Bad Decisions'
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Benny Blanco teamed up with BTS and Snoop Dogg on his new single, "Bad Decisions," with a hilarious music video that features him as a loyal member of the BTS ARMY. DJ Khaled threw it back with Drake and Lil Baby on the Saturday Night Fever-inspired single "STAYING ALIVE." And John Legend recruited Saweetie for his latest track, "All She Wanna Do."
In new music videos this week, ODESZA featured Bridgerton star Simone Ashley in their new vid for "Love Letter," Anitta dropped her fierce, feline-inspired video for "Gata," and Maluma brought the "Tsunami" on his collab with De La Ghetto and Arcangel.
NIKI also dropped her latest track, "High School in Jakarta," ahead of her anticipated performance at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival which returns to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 20-21. The star-studded lineup also includes 88rising strongholds like Jackson Wang, BIBI, and Rich Brian, in addition to friends of the collective like Jay Park and Audrey Nuna.
Plus, new music from Calvin Harris, Eminem, WILLOW, The Killers, Lauv, The 1975 and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Bad Decisions" - Benny Blanco feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"STAYING ALIVE" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 - Calvin Harris
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All She Wanna Do" - John Legend feat. Saweetie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Curtain Call 2 - Eminem
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"boy" - The Killers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tsunami" - Maluma feat. De La Ghetto & Arcangel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Happiness" - The 1975
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"hover like a GODDESS" - WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beach House" - Carly Rae Jepsen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
All 4 Nothing - Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blonde" - Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"What Makes a Man" - Ben Rector & Thomas Rhett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gata" - Anitta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Letter" - ODESZA feat. The Knocks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Emperor" - Yungblud
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Ain’t Worried - Acoustic" - OneRepublic
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"toxic energy" - blackbear feat. The Used
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sin Novia" - Nicky Jam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Electric Life" - Duncan Laurence
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let Go" - Shea Couleé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Reggaetonea - Ryan Castro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"High School in Jakarta" - NIKI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Never Look Back (Deluxe) - Goldfinger
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bitch Back" - Olivia O’Brien feat. FLETCHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"AMUSED" - Jnr Choi & Fivio Foreign
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"kaleidoscope" - mxmtoon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hola" - Tokischa feat. Eladio Carrion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Handle On You" - Parker McCollum
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Off The Deep End" - Priscilla Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Girl Code" - Brynn Cartelli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blues Worse Than I Ever Had" - Marcus King
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Backpack" - Quinn XCII
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Her" - FUR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
who? - Erika Sirola
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don't Talk!" - Casey Bishop
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Skateboard" - Safiyah Hernandez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Day I Dream About" - joe p
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lay Low" - Levi Evans
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All the Way Up" - Oakman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Choosey" - SixSaidIt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"18" - Jennifer Hart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
White Tiger - Mercy Union
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Easy Does It" - Brady Lee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light - Rachel Sumner
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wonder If We Did" - The Young Fables
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How You Make a Man" - Craig Morgan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
