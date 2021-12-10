New Music Releases December 10: Alicia Keys, Juice WRLD, 'West Side Story' and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Alicia Keys released her innovate double album, KEYS, which features two versions of each new track, MONSTA X dropped their new album, The Dreaming, and a new posthumous collection from Juice WRLD features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, BTS' Suga and more.
It's a big week in movie soundtracks, with the release of West Side Story, featuring stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and more performing the songs from the beloved musical. Bon Iver also shared their latest track, "Second Nature," from the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up.
Plus, new music from Mitski, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Nathy Peluso and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
KEYS - Alicia Keys
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" - Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
West Side Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez & More
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Fighting Demons - Juice WRLD
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Second Nature" - Bon Iver
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Heat Lightning" - Mitski
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"B-Side" - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Friki" - Feid & KAROL G
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
B4 AVA - A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
The Dreaming - MONSTA X
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Pop? - Tierra Whack
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Desesperadoes" - Rauw Alejandro feat. Chencho Corleone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"CRACK MY SKULL" - jxdn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Smash the Machine" - Babe Rainbow
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"MENTHOL*" - Jean Dawson feat. Mac DeMarco
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"VIVIR ASÍ ES MORIR DE AMOR" - Nathy Peluso
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Party With You" - Cobra Starship
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"London" - Wrabel feat. Cam
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Blue Hippo" - Maya Hawke
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Stop Coming Over" - Chris Lane
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Wiz Got Wings - Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Love…And Other Things (Side A) - Lauren Hashian
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Kick Ass" - Bryan Adams
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"IOD" - Token feat. Lil Skies
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Yo!88 - TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"I Wanna Be Your Tonight" - Joe Nichols
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Drag Me Down" - Lord Nelson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Poor Taste" - Rob Aldridge and The Proponents
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
