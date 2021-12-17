New Music Releases December 17: Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.
In other new releases, Roddy Ricch dropped his new album, LIVE LIFE FAST, Camilo dropped his latest track, "Pesadilla," and Big Time Rush returned with their brand new single, "Call It Like I See It!"
There's also some great new soundtrack songs in circulation, including Joe Jonas' upbeat "Go It Alone" from Rumble, Mickey Guyton and Vince Gill's powerful "Love Changes Everything" from American Underdog, and the Sing 2 soundtrack, which features covers by stars Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Halsey and more.
Plus, new music from Jhené Aiko, 24kGoldn, NCT, Waxahatchee, and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Poison" - Aaliyah & The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
LIVE LIFE FAST - Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Tears in the Club" - FKA Twigs feat. The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Go It Alone" - Joe Jonas
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Wrap Me Up" - Jhené Aiko
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Pesadilla" - Camilo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"More Than Friends" - 24kGoldn
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Love Changes Everything" - Vince Gill & Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Call It Like I See It" - Big Time Rush
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Rent Free" / "By Any Means" - 6LACK
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
UNIVERSE - The 3rd Album - NCT
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Studio 900 Sessions - Russell Dickerson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Read My Mind" - Rebecca Black & Slayyyter
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Tomorrow" - Waxahatchee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"MOOD (Remix)" - Omy de Oro & Jay Wheeler & Nio Garcia
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
R&B? - Tierra Whack
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"No Reason" - Big Thief
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Remember Me Happy" - Alex Warren
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)" - Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" - Scarlett Johansson & Bono (from Sing 2)
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"No Snow for Christmas" - Girl Named Tom
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
