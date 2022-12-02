New Music Releases December 2: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Noah Cyrus, and More
The arrival of Spotify Wrapped this week marked the unofficial end of the listening year, which, as much of the internet pointed out, means audiophiles everywhere now have a month of music seemingly uninhibited by analytics. While some say it’s a season for guilty pleasures, ET argues: now comes the time for finding new artists, making new playlists, and listening to our hearts' content ahead of the new year.
ET's music picks do just that this week. Plus, it's finally Christmas carol season. Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande took the stage together for their live performance of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" on NBC's Christmas Comes Around, and Jordan McGraw released a modern rock holiday tune, "Ride Along With Santa Claus."
BTS' RM dropped his first-ever solo album, Indigo, this week, becoming the second member of the beloved K-pop group to do so this year, and Noah Cyrus slowed things down for her new release, "Set For Life."
Read on for our full list of recommendations this week -- plus, where you can stream them today!
RM - "Indigo"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande - "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" (Live)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Noah Cyrus - "Set For Life"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
A$AP Rocky - "Sh**tin' Me"
Stream it now: Soundcloud / Apple / Spotify
Precious Pepala - "Voices"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Jordan McGraw - "Ride Along With Santa Claus"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Lainey Wilson - "New Friends"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rita Wilson & Sebastián Yatra - "Til You're Home"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Coi Leray - "Players"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Saucy Santana - "Bop Bop"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Alexander 23 feat Laufey - "Ain't Christmas"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bailey Bryan - "Tragic"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Justus Bennetts - "Everything is Nothing"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Alex Warren - "Chasing Shadows"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Alec Benjamin - "Paper Crown"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Better Strangers - "Raincheck"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Wingtip - "Mr. 29"
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
