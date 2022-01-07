New Music Releases January 7: The Weeknd, Maren Morris, Sebastián Yatra and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
The Weeknd kicked off his new era with a new look and a new album, Dawn FM, a 16-track sonic odyssey with features from Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and a guest appearance by Jim Carrey. Maren Morris previewed her next project with a nostalgic single, "Circles Around This Town." And Sebastián Yatra dropped another new single off his upcoming album, Dharma, sharing the playful, cumbia-tinged "Amor Pasajero."
Jonas Blue joined Why Don't We on a new single, "Don't Wake Me Up," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde teamed up for an acoustic version of their track, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and Ella Bleu, the 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, shared her debut single, "Dizzy," with plenty of support from her proud pops.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Dawn FM - The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"People Disappear Here" - Halsey
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Amor Pasejero" - Sebastián Yatra
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl (Acoustic Version)" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
DS4EVER - Gunna
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Don't Wake Me Up" - Jonas Blue & Why Don't We
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Brave" - Ella Henderson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Dream On" - Ben Rector
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Dizzy" - Ella Bleu
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Shame on You" - Palace
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Strangers" - Maddie & Tae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"You" - Armaan Malik
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"PHUCKBOI REJECTS" - Royal & the Serpent
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Lost on Me" - Eric Nam
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Purple Sun" - Cannons
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Fear of Dying" - Alison Wonderland
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Rachel Bradshaw - Rachel Bradshaw
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Stay The Night" - richie depths
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Against Face" - Cy Dune
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
