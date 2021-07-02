New Music Releases July 2: Taylor Swift & Big Red Machine, Nas, Luke Hemmings & More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Taylor Swift teamed up with her folklore and evermore collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, for "Renegade," a single from their upcoming Big Red Machine album. Nas released a track nearly 30 years in the making, recruiting Cordae and Freddie Gibbs for the latest version of "Life Is Like a Dice Game." And Machine Gun Kelly joined jxdn on "WANNA BE," a track off his new release, Tell Me About Tomorrow.
5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings shared the first single from his upcoming debut solo album, Enrique Iglesias celebrated his return to music with a breezy Farruko collab, and Brandi Carlile released her Constitution-themed track from Netflix's new animated series, We the People.
Plus, new music from J Balvin, Imagine Dragons, Common, Yola, and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Renegade" - Big Red Machine feat. Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Life Is Like a Dice Game" - Nas feat. Cordae & Freddie Gibbs
Stream it now: Spotify
"Starting Line" - Luke Hemmings
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Imagine" - Common feat. PJ
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Vaccine" - Logic
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"WANNA BE" - jxdn feat. Machine Gun Kelly
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"In Da Getto" - J Balvin & Skrillex
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Wrecked" - Imagine Dragons
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"ME PASE" - Enrique Iglesias feat. Farruko
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Speak Your Mind" - Brandi Carlile
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Boy in a Billion" - Claire Rosinkranz
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Godlight" - Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Sunrise Tells the Story" - Midland
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)" - David Guetta with MistaJam and John Newman
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Psycho" - Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Starlight" - Yola
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Hero" - Faouzia
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Daddy's Coming Home" - BabyJake
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Galipette" - Lolo Zouaï
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Marathon" - Aziya
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"It’s Happening Again" - flowerkid feat. KUČKA
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
