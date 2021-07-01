Taylor Swift is back with new music. The GRAMMY-winning singer released a new collab, "Renegade" with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon on Thursday.

It's the latest single from Vernon and Dessner's Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, with Swift, Fleet Foxes and more.

They've already released two singles from the upcoming album, which is set to be released Aug. 27. Swift is also featured on “Birch," from the upcoming album.

The song has all the emotional and romantic hallmarks that Swift is celebrated for, balancing poetic imagery with powerful relatability. Swift wrote the song and released a lyric video, which featured highly filter footage of the songstress, and hand-written text overlays that display the powerful verses.

Swift shared the lyric video on Instagram as well, and marveled at getting the opportunity to work with Dressner on the new song.

"I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music," she shared. "His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine. A song we wrote (which also features ⚡️Justin Vernon✨) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party."

Dressner -- who co-wrote and co-produced Swift's albums Folklore and Evermore -- spoke with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, and reflected on collaborating on "Renegade" with the pop icon.

"She wrote 'Renegade' and it was just like, again, getting hit by a bolt of lightning or something," Dressner shared. "When you get the chance to work with someone like her, she's just... She's a savant and just this incredibly hardworking and wonderful person. So it was just special."

Dressner said that their new song is "as good as anything we've made together."

"I, emotionally, was really struck by the first time I heard it just the way she talks about how anxiety and fear get in the way of loving someone or create an inability for someone to love," he shared. "I think it's incredibly relatable, but it's expressed in the context of this fairly experimental sound world."

The "Evermore" singer has been working on lots of music, new and old. Swift took to Instagram last month to announce that she'll be re-recording Red with "Taylor's Version" dropping Nov. 19.

"I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red," Swift shared in a lengthy post.

Thanks to time, Swift explained that she feels healed enough to return to Red.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators," she shared. "And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

The album will include all 30 songs that were originally meant to go on the record, including a track that is 10-minutes long -- which many fans are speculating is the extended version of "All Too Well."

For more on the singer, watch the video below.

