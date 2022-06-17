New Music Releases June 17: Drake, Chlöe, BRELAND, FKA Twigs and More!
Drake and Taylor Swift: Why Fans Suspect a Collab!
Nick Jonas on How Fatherhood Changed His Approach to Health as H…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Pregnant With Baby No. 7– See The An…
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Fired From Her Ta…
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Marries Francie Frane
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Gets Married in Ha…
'When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow and Chris McNally Spill Deta…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make NSFW Joke About Their Sex …
Dr. Phil Has Hope That Bam Margera Is on Track to Stay Sober (Ex…
Selena Gomez Says She 'Felt Like a Joke' After Leaving Disney Ch…
Nick Jonas on Singing to His Daughter as He’s Honored With the G…
Kanye West ‘Very Upset’ and ‘Hurt’ Over Pete Davidson Hanging Ou…
Maddie Ziegler 'At Peace' Never Speaking to Abby Lee Miller Again
‘Young Sheldon’s Lance Barber Reacts to ‘Crazy Fan Theories’ (Ex…
Lane Fernandez, Former 'Teen Mom' Star, Dead at 28
Amber Heard Stands by Allegations Against Johnny Depp ‘to My Dyi…
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Drake shocked the world with a surprise album drop, releasing Honestly, Nevermind, and its first single and music video, "Falling Back," which features Drizzy marrying 23 women -- with Tristan Thompson as his best man. Chlöe got sultry on her new track about seduction, "Surprise." And FKA Twigs shared her latest, "killer."
Diddy teamed up with Bryson Tiller for a new track, "Gotta Move On," Kevin Kaarl joined Leon Bridges to wax poetic about a "Summer Moon," and Natti Natasha recruited Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel for her latest, "Mayor Que Usted."
Plus, new music from John Legend, Black Eyed Peas, BRELAND, Joy Oladokun, and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Honestly, Nevermind - Drake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Surprise" - Chlöe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"killer" - FKA Twigs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Summer Moon" - Leon Bridges feat. Kevin Kaarl
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gotta Move On" - Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mayor Que Usted" - Natti Natasha feat. Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mercury" - Steve Lacy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Honey" - John Legend feat. Muni Long
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"That's How God Made Me" - Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Natural" - BRELAND
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DON'T YOU WORRY" - Black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira & David Guetta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface feat. Ella Mai
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Black Punk" - Rico Nasty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Got The Body" - Ne-Yo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Facade - WONHO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pain" - Ingrid Andress
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wake Up" - Young the Giant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NASA" - Camilo & Alejandro Sanz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All My Loving" - Sam Fischer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Queen of Daytona Beach" - Seaforth feat. Sean Kingston
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Midnight Sun" - Matoma & JP Cooper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS: THE SIDE DISHES - MICHELLE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Easier Said Than Done" - Thee Sacred Souls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drink Milk and Run" - Hot Mulligan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let's Go to the Lake" - Steve Moakler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Edge" - Moontricks & Dirtwire
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Mine - Bonsai Trees & James MacPherson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Flavor of the Month" - Hailey Haus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bump!" - Sandflower feat. MiGS MiGSTER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everything's Fine" - Casi Joy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Thing or Two" - The Young Fables
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Lil Nas X Says 'We Have a Long Way to Go' With Inclusivity After Awards Show Snubs
Jenny Han and Lola Tung Say Having Taylor Swift On Board for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Was ‘Magical’
Watch Cardi B, Teyana Taylor Make Chocolate Treats With Strict Teacher