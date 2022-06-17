Eating chocolate is much, much sweeter than making it, and nobody knows that better now than Cardi B and Teyana Taylor, who learned firsthand during the latest episode of the rapper's Cardi Tries__ series on Messenger.

The plan was for the rapper and singer to learn the chocolate-making process under the tutelage of chocolatier Kriss Harvey of the famed andSons Chocolatiers in Beverly Hills, California. When it was all said and done, Cardi and Teyana were to come away with chocolate treats for their famous husbands (rapper Offset and former NBA player Iman Shumpert) ahead of Father's Day. That was easier said than done.

ET has a sneak peek of the lesson, as Kriss helps the artists through the process of making chocolate bonbons in the form of Cardi's iconic nail look. As she grabs one of the tools, Cardi's reminded of a tattoo gun, prompting Kriss to respond with, "Same idea."

Teyana cheers on her pal but it's clear that Cardi has lots of room for improvement. When Kriss has Cardi try again, he also dishes a bit of advice, "Just the tip," prompting Cardi and Teyana to giggle. Cardi ultimately does a better job, but it's clear there's nothing easy about making chocolate.

"Making chocolate so far it's just been a little, like, messy, and our chef is a little strict," Cardi says. "So it's like, 'Oh snap, I'm scared of myself.'"

Teyana agrees but she's not deterred. In fact, Teyana's so confident she's even come up with the name of her company should she dabble in making chocolate treats. Fans can watch the full episode on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram (in addition to Facebook Watch) when it streams Friday.

The "I Like It" rapper so far has tried surviving in the wilderness and even dabbled a bit in country music with her pal, the country star Jimmie Allen.

