New Music Releases June 24: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs and More
Beyoncé Introduces New Music Era With First Solo Album in Six Y…
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen React to Daughter Sami Joining…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on Why They’ll Never Renew Th…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
'AGT': Hypnotic Lebanese Dance Crew Gets Sofia Vergara's Golden …
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Watch Kim Kardashian Scold Sons During 'Tonight Show' Interview …
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
'X-Factor' Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Dani Hampson Died on Th…
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Beyoncé shocked the internet once again by suprise-dropping a new era -- her first solo album in six years! -- leading with our new summer single, "BREAK MY SOUL," a bounce-flavored track featuring Big Freedia herself! Taylor Swift shared her haunting latest single, "Caroline," from the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing.
Charlie Puth teamed up with BTS' Jung Kook on a new, single, "Left and Right," and Stranger Things star Joe Keery's band, DJO, released their newest track, "Change."
In this week's new album releases, Luke Combs released his latest, Growin' Up, while fellow country star Jimmie Allen shared his third studio album, Tulip Drive. Viral sensation Conan Gray released his sophomore studio album, Superache, and MUNA dropped their self-titled effort featuring their hit Phoebe Bridgers collab, "Silk Chiffon."
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Carolina" - Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Late to Da Party" - Lil Nas X feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Left and Right" - Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Superache - Conan Gray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Breakfast" - Dove Cameron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Tulip Drive - Jimmie Allen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"True Romance" - Tove Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Out in the Middle" - Zac Brown Band feat. Blake Shelton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jenny I'm Sorry" - Masked Wolf feat. Alex Gaskarth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Songbird" - Rita Wilson feat Josh Groban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Deep in the Woods" - Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad for Me" - Meghan Trainor feat. Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MUNA - MUNA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ready to Go" - Noah Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Drop" - Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger & Azteck
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Angry Woman" - Ashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Your Reality" - Sylvan Esso
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Life’s Too Short" - aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Change" - Djo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Her Body Is Bible" - FLETCHER
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Ass Bitches" - Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Talk of the Town" - NEEDTOBREATHE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lie Lie Lie" - Marcus King
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"8 Tattoos" - Jake Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Feed the Birds" - Lang Lang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vibrations" - Brandon Jenner
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Sometimes, Forever - Soccer Mommy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forever" - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something I Hate" - ROSIE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
\"Even If You’re Gone" - Beau
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"St. Girlfriend" - Games We Play
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When She Had Georgia on Her Mind" - Dustin Collins
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Every Beer Every Bar" - Johnny Day feat. Zack Dyer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everyone Is a Little Bit Gay" - Ash Gordon & Alaska Thunderf*ck
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Way Back When - Tyler Dial
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hell of a Year" - Brandon Stansell feat. Shelly Fairchild
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Red Eye" - VRO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Lil Nas X Mocks Feud With BET in 'Late to Da Party' Music Video
Diddy to Perform With Faith Evans, Mary J Blige and More at BET Awards
Selena Gomez Shares How ‘Only Murders’ Co-Stars 'Raised Her Standards'