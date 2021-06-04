New Music Releases June 4: Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Roddy Ricch and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Billie Eilish released "Lost Cause" off her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, John Mayer previewed his upcoming Sob Rock album with a retro-tinged new track, "Last Train Home," featuring Maren Morris, and Cynthia Erivo announced her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with a stunning single, "The Good."
Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their anticipated team-up, The Voice of the Heroes,Bad Bunny sang in Japanese on new single "Yonaguni," Anthony Ramos previewed his upcoming album with a dance-ready track, "Échale," and Hayley Kiyoko kicked off Pride Month with a sweet new single, "Chance."
Plus, new music from BROCKHAMPTON, blackbear, MONSTA X and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Lost Cause" - Billie Eilish
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
The Voice of the Heroes - Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Last Train Home" - John Mayer
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"JEREMIAH - RMX" - BROCKHAMPTON
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Late at Night" - Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Échale" - Anthony Ramos
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Chance" - Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"The Good" - Cynthia Erivo
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"u love u" - Blackbear feat. Tate McRae
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
One of a Kind - MONSTA X
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
in defense of my own happiness - Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"I Should Quit" - JESSIA
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Be Ready" - Juan Pablo di Pace
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
t.i.a.p.f.y.h. - Left at London
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
