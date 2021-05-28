New Music Releases May 27: DMX, Bad Bunny, Juice WRLD, Big Freedia and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
Juice WRLD also had a posthumous release on Friday, with fans celebrating the anniversary edition of his 2018 album, Goodbye & Good Riddance -- which includes a new song, "738," as well as a "Lucid Dreams" remix featuring Lil Uzi Vert.
Bad Bunny and Luar La L dropped a surprise new track, J Balvin teamed up with Aregentinian singer María Becerra for a poignant duet, and Big Freedia remixed Lady Gaga's 2011 hit, "Judas," for the newly announced anniversary reissue of Gaga's album, Born This Way.
Plus, new music from JoJo, Griff, Foy Vance, Justice Carradine and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Exodus - DMX
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"100 MILLIONES" - Bad Bunny & Luar La L
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Judas" - Big Freedia
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"734" - Juice WRLD
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Creature of Habit" - JoJo
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"One Foot in Front of the Other" - Griff
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Qué Más Pues?" - J. Balvin & Maria Becerra
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Sapling" - Foy Vance
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Back in Time" - Marshmello & Carnage
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Okay" - Justice Carradine
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Hear Me Say" - Jonas Blue & LÉON
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"I’m Dead" - Nessa Barrett & jxdn
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
