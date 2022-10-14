New Music Releases October 14: Lil Yachty, Blink-182, The 1975, Noah Kahan and More
Watch Blink-182 React to Their Iconic Music Videos
'Sister Wives' Stars Emotionally React to Christine Leaving Thei…
Mitchel Musso on Return to the Spotlight With New Music and Life…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
'The Walking Dead': Daryl, Negan and Maggie Race to Save Their F…
Naomi Watts Reacts to Bestie Nicole Kidman’s Viral AMC Intro (Ex…
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility to Treat ‘Overall Health…
Behind the Scenes of the 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawaii' Crossover (Ex…
Why George Clooney’s Movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Moved UK Premier…
Jason Momoa Debuts Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair!
Expert Breaks Down the Royal Line of Succession After Queen Eliz…
Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley's Heartwarming Reason for Con…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comme…
Why 'Big Brother's Alyssa Felt 'Passionate' About Voting Showman…
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in…
Josh Duhamel Shares Details From His Recent Wedding to Audra Mar…
Kaley Cuoco on Her Love-at-First-Sight ‘Meet Cute’ With Boyfrien…
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire on Joining Season 3 and Working With Bo…
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.
The 1975 released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Joshua Bassett dropped his gossipy new single "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID," and Noah Kahan shared his latest album, Stick Season, led by the mega-viral title track.
Plus, new music from Lil Baby, Tove Lo, girl in red, FINNEAS, Ashe, Louis Tomlinson and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Poland" - Lil Yachty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"EDGING" - Blink-182
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
It's Only Me - Lil Baby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Being Funny in a Foreign Language - The 1975
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Grapefruit" - Tove Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Stick Season - Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"October Passed Me By" - girl in red
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Come What May" - Luke Evans feat. Charlotte Church
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"omw" - Ashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Therapy pt. 2" - Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Out of My System" - Louis Tomlinson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Optimist (Deluxe) - FINNEAS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Only You" - STANY, Rema & Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Live at Electric Lady - MUNA
Stream it now: Spotify
BIG! - Betty Who
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)" - Madison Beer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Overjoyed / I Just Called to Say I Love You / Isn't She Lovely" - Julio Iglesias Jr. & Brian McKnight
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
A Very Backstreet Christmas - Backstreet Boys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bye Bye" - Marshmello with Juice WRLD
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Face It Alone" - Queen feat. Freddie Mercury
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tin Cups" - ZZ Ward & Aloe Blacc
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bittersweet - WONHO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MATA - M.I.A.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Skywriting" - Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Laughing River" - Seth Avett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ill" - Alexander 23 feat. Kenny Beats
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dizzy" - Blake Rose
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Low Altitude Living - Ocean Alley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Oregon" / "Harvard" - Briston Maroney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Sunday In Heaven - Zella Day
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"arsonists" - Ethan Bortnick
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Homecoming - Randy Rogers Band
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Losing Sleep" - Cyn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Way I Love You" - Michal Leah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Somebody" - SOHMI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wild" - Estoy Listo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Impish Behavior - Two Front Teeth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Brothers - Brothers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Roots" - Shaylen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Floodzone" - Liddy Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Disco Two Step - Me Like Bees
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boom" - Sessi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunshine" - Coleman Jennings and the Roaddogs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Blink-182 Releases First New Single in Nearly 10 Years
How The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Was Turned Into Haunted Houses at Universal Studios (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Ideas for Her 'Sister Act 3' Dream Cast