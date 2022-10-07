New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi.
Ed Sheeran also officially announced the North American leg of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” which kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Sheeran will be supported on the tour by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.
Plus, new music from WILLOW, Hozier, Maisie Peters, Joshua Bassett, Mickey Guyton and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Only Built For Infinity Links - Quavo & Takeoff
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CHARLIE - Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Friends" - Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard feat. Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
<COPING MECHANISM> - WILLOW
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
OzuTochi - Ozuna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Swan Upon Leda" - Hozier
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Not Another Rockstar" - Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Loneliest Time" - Carly Rae Jepsen feat. Rufus Wainwright
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Call on Me" - Vianney feat. Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CHAOS NOW* - Jean Dawson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Want It Darker" - Iggy Pop (from Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"would you love me now?" - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How You Love Someone" - Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mad About The Boy" - Adam Lambert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Those Days" - Nickelback
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
a study of the human experience volume two - GAYLE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Homosexual - Darren Hayes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"HABIBI (MY LOVE)" - Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ghost of You" - Mimi Webb
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sleepwalking" - All Time Low
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Magic Hour - Surf Curse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"people pleaser" / "sleep at night" - Cat Burns
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
one - gnash
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SYT" - Jordana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
One Bad Night - JAMIE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"IDC" - Jordan Ward feat. Joony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dark Side of the Rainbow - Mergui
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can I" - Genevieve Stokes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rolling Golden Holy - Bonny Light Horseman feat. Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Hurtbook - Alex Vaughn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Utopia - St. Lucia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"stay close" - daine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let It Go" - Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Reason For Leaving" - Erin Kinsey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Will" - Jordan Harvey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Killer on the Keys" - Peter Cincotti
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wawasint8da" - Mali Obomsawin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Free Leonard Peltier" - Joe Troop feat. Alexis Raeana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
