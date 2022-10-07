Music

New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More

By Meredith B. Kile‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
15:06

Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…

03:41

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…

04:02

Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…

02:30

Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…

02:13

Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30

03:00

Kanye West Admits to 'Crush' on Kylie Jenner's Best Friend

03:05

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring as Tom Brady Divorce Rumors…

04:28

Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…

03:06

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…

02:32

Justin Bieber Is Hyped During First Performance Since His Health…

03:23

Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Let Scott Disick 'Ruin' Newlywed …

01:55

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles

03:01

Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…

02:45

Ellen Pompeo Promises 'Grey's' Fans They'll Feel Meredith's Pres…

02:39

Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim

09:05

Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…

05:59

Charlie Hunnam Plays Coy About Return to 'Sons of Anarchy' Unive…

04:21

Watch Kylie Jenner Give Birth to Her Baby Boy on 'The Kardashian…

02:57

'Sister Wives' Wonder What Went Wrong as Christine Prepares to L…

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi

Ed Sheeran also officially announced the North American leg of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” which kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Sheeran will be supported on the tour by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.

Plus, new music from WILLOW, Hozier, Maisie Peters, Joshua Bassett, Mickey Guyton and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Only Built For Infinity Links - Quavo & Takeoff

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

CHARLIE - Charlie Puth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Friends" - Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard feat. Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

<COPING MECHANISM> - WILLOW

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

OzuTochi - Ozuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Swan Upon Leda" - Hozier

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Not Another Rockstar" - Maisie Peters

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Loneliest Time" - Carly Rae Jepsen feat. Rufus Wainwright

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

 

"Call on Me" - Vianney feat. Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

CHAOS NOW* - Jean Dawson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Want It Darker" - Iggy Pop (from Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen)

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"would you love me now?" - Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How You Love Someone" - Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mad About The Boy" - Adam Lambert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Those Days" - Nickelback

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

a study of the human experience volume two - GAYLE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Homosexual - Darren Hayes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"HABIBI (MY LOVE)" - Faouzia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ghost of You" - Mimi Webb

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sleepwalking" - All Time Low

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Magic Hour - Surf Curse

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"people pleaser" / "sleep at night" - Cat Burns

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

one - gnash

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SYT" - Jordana

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

One Bad Night - JAMIE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"IDC" - Jordan Ward feat. Joony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dark Side of the Rainbow - Mergui

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Can I" - Genevieve Stokes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rolling Golden Holy - Bonny Light Horseman feat. Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Hurtbook - Alex Vaughn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Utopia - St. Lucia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"stay close" - daine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let It Go" - Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Reason For Leaving" - Erin Kinsey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Will" - Jordan Harvey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Killer on the Keys" - Peter Cincotti

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wawasint8da" - Mali Obomsawin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Free Leonard Peltier" - Joe Troop feat. Alexis Raeana

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT:

Dua Lipa Talks Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date

Iman Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'

How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — TikTok's Latest Fashion Trend

Related Gallery

 