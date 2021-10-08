New Music Releases October 8: Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, James Blake, Cordae and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."
Plus new music from James Blake, Nas, Cordae, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and more -- and a Christmas album from Darren Criss!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Red Eye" - Justin Bieber feat. TroyBoi
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Boyz" - Jesy Nelson feat. Nicki Minaj
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Friends That Break Your Heart - James Blake
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Colors" - Lauren Jauregui
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Big Nas" - Nas
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Lo Siento BB:/" - Tainy feat. Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Super" - Cordae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)" - Tame Impala
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
A Very Darren Crissmas - Darren Criss
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"If I Were Rock & Roll" - Chase Rice
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Big" - Tank and the Bangas feat. Big Freedia
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
eat ya veggies - bbno$
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"New Old Trucks" - James Barker Band feat. Dierks Bentley
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Working for the Knife" - Mitski
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
22 Break - Oh Wonder
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Love Back" - Why Don't We
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Broken Mirror" - Elderbrook
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Boyfriend Season" - Matt Stell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Girls in Purgatory - Julia Wolf
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Tipping Point" - Tears for Fears
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Picture Frames" - Randy Rogers Band
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Jesus and Your Living Room Floor" - Sloppy Jane
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"vodka orange juice" - flowerkid
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Rollerblades" - Blake Rose
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hollywood" - TALK
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"As Much As It Was Worth" - Dean Warehem
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
