Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Justin Bieber released the "Complete Edition" of his latest album, Justice, which includes three new tracks: "Angels Speak," "Hailey" and "Red Eye." Reba McEntire shared new versions of some of her biggest hits on her new Revived Remixed Revisited album -- including a new version of her hit duet, "Does He Love You," on which she teams up with Dolly Parton for a true country diva showdown. And Little Mix's Jesy Nelson sampled Diddy and recruited Nicki Minaj for a feature on her first solo single, "Boyz."

Plus new music from James Blake, Nas, Cordae, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and more -- and a Christmas album from Darren Criss!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Red Eye" - Justin Bieber feat. TroyBoi

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Boyz" - Jesy Nelson feat. Nicki Minaj

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Friends That Break Your Heart - James Blake

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Colors" - Lauren Jauregui

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Big Nas" - Nas

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Lo Siento BB:/" - Tainy feat. Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Super" - Cordae

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"High and Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)" - Tame Impala

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

A Very Darren Crissmas - Darren Criss

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"If I Were Rock & Roll" - Chase Rice

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Big" - Tank and the Bangas feat. Big Freedia

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

eat ya veggies - bbno$

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"New Old Trucks" - James Barker Band feat. Dierks Bentley

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Working for the Knife" - Mitski

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

22 Break - Oh Wonder

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Love Back" - Why Don't We

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Broken Mirror" - Elderbrook

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Boyfriend Season" - Matt Stell

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Girls in Purgatory - Julia Wolf

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"The Tipping Point" - Tears for Fears

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Picture Frames" - Randy Rogers Band

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Jesus and Your Living Room Floor" - Sloppy Jane

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"vodka orange juice" - flowerkid

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Rollerblades" - Blake Rose

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Hollywood" - TALK

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"As Much As It Was Worth" - Dean Warehem

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Confirms Rich Paul Romance, Opens Up About Divorce

CMT Artists of the Year: Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and More to Perform

Nicki Minaj Makes It to the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Reunion - Pic