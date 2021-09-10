New Music Releases September 10: Kacey Musgraves, Chlöe Bailey, J Balvin, Troye Sivan and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Kacey Musgraves returned with the release of her fifth studio album, star-crossed, Chloe Bailey officially dropped her booty-shaking, TikTok-viral solo track, "Have Mercy," and BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped out with two new solo songs of her own.
J Balvin released his hit-packed sixth studio album, JOSE, (which features a sweet musical tribute to his newborn son), SZA shared an original track from the Dear Evan Hansen film soundtrack -- written for the film by the musical's composers Pasek & Paul, along with star Amandla Stenberg -- and Kendrick Lamar resurfaced with two features on Baby Keem's new album, The Melodic Blue.
Plus, new music from Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Troye Sivan and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
star-crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Shivers" - Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"LALA (Unlocked)" - Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
JOSE - J Balvin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Angel Baby" - Troye Sivan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Anonymous Ones - From the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - SZA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
LALISA - LISA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Cold Heart (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" - Elton John & Dua Lipa
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 2) - Common
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"One Day" - MONSTA X
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Love My Hair" - Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Melodic Blue - Baby Keem
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Midnight In Tokyo" - Pentatonix feat. Little Glee Monster
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Claim" - drumaq feat. Olivia O'Brien
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"This Is Our Country" - RuPaul & Tanya Tucker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Skinny Dipping" - Sabrina Carpenter
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Band CAMINO - The Band CAMINO
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"We Don't Know We're Living" - Lucie Silvas, Brandi Carlile & Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Scarlett" - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Nobody Has To Know" - Thomas Headon
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"All I Ever Wanted" - Yebba
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Signs of Life - Foy Vance
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Calling All Angels" - Chelsea Cutler feat. Quinn XCII
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Take It Slow" - Conner Smith
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical - Barlow & Bear
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Songs From the Greenhouse - Skyler Day
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
