J Balvin was inspired by his newborn son, Rio.

The 36-year-old Colombian singer dedicated a touching song, titled "Querido Rio" (Dear Rio), to his and girlfriend Valentina Ferrer's little one, whom they welcomed in late June. The track, featured on his new album, Jose (released on Friday), includes the 2-month-old's heartbeat.

The song begins with Balvin saying hello to his yet-unborn son, crooning in Spanish, "You came to give me light. I dreamed of you long ago when I least expected it."

"Querido, Río, llegaste en el momento debido/Aún no estás en mis brazos, pero ya te siento mío," he sings in the chorus, which translates to, "Dear Rio, you came at the right now. You're not in my arms yet, but I can already feel you."

He also sings, "En este beat puse tu corazón," which means, "in this beat I put your heart," as well as tells his son that he will always be there for him and hopes to be his best friend.

On Thursday, he seemingly posted a photo of his son, wearing a onesie with his album tracklist. He wrote "Querido Rio" on the photo.

Instagram Story

Balvin confirmed that he used Rio's heartbeat, recorded during an ultrasound, in an interview with Billboard. He also expressed how emotional it was to create the song.

"I had never cried so hard making a song. I had to take pauses between takes. I wrote it before Rio was born [this past June], but I wouldn’t change a thing," he told the magazine.

Balvin previously told ET his hopes for fatherhood and reflected on whether he plans on being a fun dad or a strict dad.

"I'm gonna be his best friend!" Balvin said with a smile. "That's what I want to be, yeah."

In a separate interview, he also shared what scared him the most about becoming a father, telling ET, "It scares me the fact that it's another life."

"And sometimes, we know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?" he continued. "But I think that will come. But let's see, it's something new for me. Totally new."

Up next for Balvin is a tour. The new dad announced the dates for his 2022 U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico Jose tour. Concerts will kick off April 19 in San Antonio, Texas, and wrap June 4 in Puerto Rico.

For more on Balvin, see below.

J Balvin on What Scares Him About Becoming a Dad (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

J Balvin Teases New Album 'Jose' With Release of 'Qué Locura' - Listen

J Balvin and Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer Welcome First Child Together

J Balvin Shares What Scares Him the Most About Fatherhood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery