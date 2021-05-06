J Balvin Shares What Scares Him the Most About Fatherhood (Exclusive)

J Balvin is looking forward to the next chapter of his life; becoming a father.

The 35-year-old Colombian singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and couldn't be happier to start this new journey into fatherhood.

"I'm having a baby," he told ET's Denny Directo while promoting his new documentary, The Boy From Medellín, before sharing what scares him about becoming a first-time dad. "It scares me the fact that it's another life. And sometimes, we know life is so challenging that sometimes you feel that you cannot put up with yourself and how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?"

"But I think that will come," he added. "But let's see, it's something new for me. Totally new."

ET previously asked Balvin what type of father he would be to his baby, to which he replied, "I'm gonna be his best friend! That's what I want to be, yeah."

As for his latest project, The Boy From Medellín was filmed in 2019 during a string of heated and violent protests all over Colombia that threatened to cancel Balvin’s long-awaited concert in his hometown. The movie is full of telling moments that showcase the question of what fans around the world have come to expect from their beloved stars during heightened political turning points.

The country's current protests, which has left 25 people dead this week, was triggered by a proposed tax-collection overhaul and COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns that have been blamed for causing mass unemployment and throwing millions of people into poverty, per the Wall Street Journal. Balvin believes that he has an important role to play.

"I feel purpose. Of course, it's a good purpose. I want to show the good side of my country," Balvin reflected. "We have a lot of beautiful things to share with the people and spread the love."

Additionally, the doc also shows Balvin's mental health struggles, with the "Mi Gente" singer getting candid about his battle with depression and anxiety. As he told ET, Balvin considers his music and work his therapy, "It helps me a lot. A hundred percent."

"I have to take my medication, and I have to do sports, and have to be surround by great people," he also shared. "Meditation, reading books, trying to keep my mind busy, but at the same time, try to get a little rest."

He also counts on a number of close friends and collaborators to lean on when he needs personal and professional help.

"I don't like to bother Pharrell Williams, but sometimes I call him for advice," Balvin said. "The other ones are not artists. Sometimes Daddy Yankee when I can talk to him, but the rest are people that are not famous, but they really have a lot of knowledge to share with me."

As for what has surprised him the most about his journey and becoming the man that he is today, he couldn't help but smile and simply say, "The love. [All the] love you receive. So beautiful."

The Boy From Medellín will be released May 7 on Amazon Prime.

